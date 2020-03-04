With Dark Mode already available on most social media apps, the feature has become more and more popular. However, there are a couple of social media apps that have left users hanging, such as TikTok and WhatsApp. If you've been waiting for it, here's how to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp for easier messaging at night.

Initially, people thought Dark Mode on WhatsApp would be released in late 2019, but users had to wait a little longer. Finally, as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020, WhatsApp officially made a Dark Mode feature available to users across the globe. WhatsApp's new Dark Mode is specifically designed for readability, which means the colors will be similar to the respective hues Android and iPhone systems use. Its Dark Mode feature offers users an experience that puts the focus on important parts of your screen for optimal readability without hurting your eyes and causing unwanted strain.

To get Dark Mode on your WhatsApp to potentially save your battery life, avoid eye strain, and scroll easier at night, you'll need to change your settings based on your phone's operating system. If you have Android 10 or iOS 13, go directly to your phone's system settings and change to Dark Mode before opening up WhatsApp.

However, Android 9 users and below can still get Dark Mode on WhatsApp. To do so, follow the steps below.

Select the three dots in the right-hand corner and tap Settings. Choose Chats. Under Display, you'll see Theme. Tap it, and change it from Light to Dark, then select OK. WhatsApp will switch to Dark Mode.

Unfortunately, as of publication, those with iOS 12 or below won't have access to Dark Mode on WhatsApp.

Courtesy of WhatsApp

WhatsApp even created a video for the highly anticipated release. Since the app was behind other social media companies, fans were getting a little impatient, but now everyone should be able to use the feature in the next few days. WhatsApp is one of the first apps to create a Dark Mode capability for those who can't get Dark Mode through their phone's settings yet.

WhatsApp on YouTube

WhatsApp says it's still rolling out worldwide, so if you don't see it right away, don't panic — Dark Mode will be there very soon.