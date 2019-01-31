Here's How To Avoid Getting Sick After The Super Bowl So You Don't Call Out On Monday

It's that time of year again, sports fans. The Super Bowl is coming this Sunday, February 3rd, and you know what that means. Screaming at the TV with your friends while wearing jerseys that don't fit well, drinking lots of cheap beer, and eating an unconscionable amount of seventeen layer taco dip. It's not necessarily the "healthiest" way to prepare for the week ahead, but it only happens once a year, right? That being said, it might be worth figuring out how to avoid getting sick after the Super Bowl so you don't have to stay in bed for a few days after the big night.

This is not a made-up phenomenon, either. A survey done by the Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex shows that an estimated 13.9 million Americans call out on Monday post Super Bowl! That's a nice chunk of the work force, you know?

In fact, Joyce Maroney, Executive Director at The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated told USA TODAY;

We've been researching the big game's effect on the workforce for more than a decade, and while numbers may fluctuate each year, one clear fact remains: #SuperSickMonday is often the biggest day in America for calling out of work.

But hey, the world doesn't stop just because you got a cold after Uncle Phil sneezed on the peanuts or you had one too many jaeger bombs when your team won. So, if you want to wake up ready to tackle the week, take a hint from some pro's below who can help you keep your wellbeing on track while you have a blast watching the game.

Use some hand sanitizer Giphy Yup, squeeze out some of that sanitizer throughout the night like you're at a hospital, my friends. Along with using your own little plate for snacks, it's a great way to guard against the germs involved in sharable foods like pretzels, wings, dips, and nachos. Rx Saver’s medical expert Dr. Nancy Simpkins tells Elite Daily that using Purell frequently to sanitize your hands works better than soap and water because for the most part, people don't wash their hands properly. And hey, who has time to wash hands when you're watching something and you can't even skip out on commercials?

Involve vitamin C rich foods into your snack spread Giphy Maggie Michalczyk, Chicago-based registered dietitian says vitamin C rich foods are a great way to go when it comes to guarding your immune system against contagions. "With the big game in the midst of cold and flu season, it's important to focus on vitamin C," she tells Elite Daily. "Blueberries are a good source of vitamin C and something easy to add to your game day spread." Cutting up some oranges is a great idea, too. "Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and helps the immune system work properly," Michalczyk explains. Plus, there are so many tasty ways to get it!

Stock up on the magnesium beforehand dietandfitnesstoday on YouTube While this is good for you all around, stocking up on this mineral has to do with guarding against a level-ten hangover. Magnesium supports the enzyme that breaks down alcohol and eliminates it from the body, says Carolyn Dean, MD, ND, a diet, nutrition, and health expert. It supports the proper liver function which alcohol disrupts, since booze indeed depletes a broad range of vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, enzymes, proteins and minerals from your body. Yikes! "Magnesium is also an anti-stress mineral that most people with a hangover are deficient in," Dean tells Elite Daily. So, stock up, whether it's in supplement form, or through foods like spinach and sun-dried tomatoes.

Probiotic rich foods will help the whole overeating thing Cata Body & Table on YouTube "Consider adding kimchi or sauerkraut to your sweet potato skins or on top of mini sliders on game day for a dose of probiotics that will help to keep you healthy," Michalczyk suggests. "Probiotics are good bacteria that help enhance immune function, helping to lead to a decreased risk for the common cold." Swapping sour cream for probiotic-rich yogurt is another easy way to up your consumption of healthy bacteria and to strengthen your immune system. Not a bad idea, right?