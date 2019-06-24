Here's How Hailey Baldwin Is Helping Justin Bieber Make New Music

Beliebers are desperate for their beloved Justin to release a new album. Frankly, the crowd is growing restless. Bieber took a massive break from the studio to work on his mental health, get married, and grow out his hair, but new social media posts suggest he might actually be working on new tunes. Funnily enough, these same posts feature one key variable, which is his wife Hailey. Fans might be wondering how Hailey Baldwin is helping Justin Bieber make new music, but it seems like this relationship and their dynamic is sometimes as mysterious as the bottom of the ocean. Everyone knows in theory that it exists, but none of us can really access it from the outside.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding a new album, there has been a noticeable uptick in Bieber music. For example, Bieber first emerged from inside the sound booth as the voice of a charismatic animate baboon in Lil Dicky's environmental cry music video, "EARTH." After that, Bieber surprisingly popped up on stage with Ariana Grande at her Coachella performance. He sang his hit, "Sorry" and announced "album coming soon" which was met with mass hysteria. That was in April and still no album...

But then!!! — Bieber dropped the much-anticipated collaboration track "I Don't Care" with equally famous singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, and everyone was like, "there's the R&B riff we know and love!"

So, Hailey. Tell us... what's the deal?

People are looking to Bieber's wife considering she specifically has appeared in two Instagram posts inside a music studio. The first picture appeared in May and features Bieber dressed up like he is on set for his Calvin Klein underwear commercial — shirtless, CK boxer briefs, and tattoos fully on display. Beside him, Baldwin wears a long-sleeved black shirt and thick-framed glasses. Behind them, fans can see an extensive audio system. Bieber captioned that photo, "Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka .."

Hm, hm, hm.

The second noteworthy post arrived nearly a full month later. In it, Bieber is still shirtless, but this time, he's bent over a piano. Baldwin stands behind him, leaning over his shoulders with her arms wrapped around her hubby. Bieber captioned this photo, "Studio mode."

Indeed, it looks like Baldwin is acting as emotional and literal support while Bieber dips his toes back into music.

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Some fans are wondering if one of Bieber's first tracks will actually be an ode to Baldwin that they've already seen. In April, Bieber wrote a lengthy poem to accompany a stunning photo of Baldwin in front of the Eiffel Tower. The poem included the words:

Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation.

I mean... that certainly sounds like it could be a love song to me!

Hailey, you want to weigh in on this? Fans are ready when you are to give them the deets.