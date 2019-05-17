As you’ve probably heard by now, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have dropped some new music together. And their song “I Don’t Care” is so fun. Not only is it a super-catchy tune, but the video is quite something to behold as well. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care” music video is entertainment at its finest.

The video is basically every fangirl’s dream. The video starts with Ed Sheeran sitting at a party in a black suit and tie, only thing is, it's beyond obvious that he's sitting in front of a green screen. As the song progresses and Sheeran begins singing about feeling like he doesn't belong, the green screen background begins to change to progressively more ridiculous locales, like a hotel pool, cartoon wonderland, a field, and more rando places. It's hilariously ridiculous, but totally fitting at the same time. And with Bieber and Sheeran singing all about love and combining their talents, it’s a pretty amazing video.

Bieber and Sheeran have been teasing the song for a couple of weeks now. Between their matching Instagram photos and their posts teasing the lyrics, they’ve given fans a lot to be excited about. Here are the lyrics they both teased on Instagram on Monday, May 6:

Cause I don’t care/When I’m with my baby yeah/All the bad things disappear/And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights/When I’m with my baby, yeah/Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near/You can take me anywhere/And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody/I can deal with the bad nights/When I’m with my baby yeah

Even in sharing some of the lyrics of “I Don’t Care,” they tried to keep fans guessing. Here’s what they both shared on Instagram:

So, the guys have really been ramping up the promotion of this track and now that the video is here, fans are more excited than ever for it. Speaking of the video, you can watch it down below:

Ed Sheeran on YouTube

This particular collaboration comes as a huge surprise for Bieber fans, especially. In recent Instagram posts, Bieber revealed that he wanted to take a break from music to focus on his family life, namely his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. In a March 25 Instagram post, Bieber shared the following about taking a break from music:

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP.

Obviously, Bieber has been aching to make music even in spite of his best efforts not to. And it’s a good thing, too, because “I Don’t Care” is amazing!