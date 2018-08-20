When I first saw Cara Delevingne entrance Natt Wolff in Paper Towns, I was just as eager to solve the mystery that was Delevingne's character Margo, as Wolff's Quentin was in the film. First came my initial awe about her character, then came the instant curiosity about Delevingne in general, followed by the need to know everything about this kick*ss, no BS, gal. And in my sleuthing to get to know everything there is to know about the double-threat actress and model, I began to wonder about everyone Cara Delevingne has ever dated. TBH it's a pretty solid list. From Michelle Rodriguez, to Harry Styles, to Miley Cyrus, and now, her rumored relationship with Ashley Benson, Delevingne must have some serious game.

Delevingne has been speaking up about her sexuality for years now, and continues to remain open about it. She elaborated on the subject in an interview with Glamour last year. "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So, you’re gay.' And I’m like, 'No, I’m not gay,'" she told the magazine. She continued, "A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s, 'So you’re just gay, right?' [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, 'Oh, I really like this guy,' [they’re like], 'But you’re gay.' I’m like, 'No, you’re so annoying!'…. Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed." And they totally shouldn't be.

Here's a further look at Delevingne's iconic past (and maybe present?) relationships. Elite Daily reached out to Delevingne's team for confirmation on her rumored relationships, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ashley Benson ashleybenson on Instagram Delevingne and the former Pretty Little Liars star were spotted kissing in London Heathrow Airport a few days ago, and have been seen together on and off since April. (Looking quite cozy, if I do say so myself.) Not to mention, Benson posted a bomb selfie on her Instagram, where it's quite clear she's wearing a necklace with the initials "C" and "A." Could that be for Cara and Ashley?! Fans definitely think so. But, neither Benson nor Delevingne have confirmed the relationship just yet. So, only time will tell.

Paris Jackson parisjackson on Instagram Earlier this year, rumors began to spread about Paris Jackson and Delevingne's possible romance. The two were seen together often, and were spotted kissing and slow dancing together in West Hollywood in March. According to The Daily Mail, the two were also seen together in London in February. While they never officially confirmed their relationship, Jackson did tweet back in June that her and Delevingne were "never officially exclusive." For Delevingne's 26th birthday, Jackson posted seven pictures of her and Delevingne together, and one of just Delevingne, to her Instagram story. Jackson wrote, "happy belated birthday i love you @caradelevingne," adding, "i’m so proud of you and all you do. here’s to another year of life, so lucky to have you in mine!" But then, shortly after her birthday tribute to Delevingne, Jackson also tweeted, "welp. she makes you happy so.. whatever makes you happy.." which has since been deleted. She then tweeted, "girls smh." Despite their lack of exclusivity, it seems like there were definitely some hurt feelings there.

Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent Schiller Graphics/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To this day, Delevingne's relationship with Clark has probably been her most serious one. The couple was reportedly together for a year and a half, between 2015 and 2016. Delevingne wore her heart on her sleeve in an interview with British Vogue in 2016, where she talked about being completely in love with Clark. "I'm completely in love… Before, I didn't know what love was — real love," she said in her cover interview. "I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner." About a month after Delevingne gushed about Clark, the two reportedly split up. A source told The Sun, "The cracks were beginning to show on Cara's birthday in August when Annie wasn't there for her party." The source continued, "Cara and Annie still care about each other, but pressures of the long-distance romance just became too much." In the October issue of Vogue the following year, Clark opened up about the breakup. "We’ll always be really close. I’ll love her forever," she told the magazine. "I fell in love with this very famous person. It’s not anything I was in any way ashamed of, so I wouldn’t have hidden it."

Jack O'Connell caradelevingne on Instagram After meeting on the set of their movie, Tulip Fever, Jack O'Connell and Delevingne sparked potential dating rumors near the end of 2014. Neither O'Connell nor Delevingne confirmed the rumored relationship, but when Delevingne posted the above picture to her Instagram, fans immediately recognized O'Connell's two freckles. That was enough to get the rumor mill turning again about Delevingne's love life. Not much else is known about the rumored couple after that.

Michelle Rodriguez Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Delevingne and the Fast and the Furious star dated throughout the first half of 2014. When asked about her relationship with the then 21-year-old, Michelle Rodriguez had nothing but cuteness to spew. She told the Mirror, "It’s going really well. She’s so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together."

Miley Cyrus When Miley Cyrus posted this picture of her and Delevingne licking each other's tongues on her Twitter, fans began speculating that maybe the two were dating. Since Cyrus and on-again, off-again boo Liam Hemsworth had broken up a few months before, it's possible Delevingne and Cyrus may have been more than friends, but, neither party confirmed the rumors.

Harry Styles caradelevingne on Instagram While neither Delevingne nor Styles confirmed that they were an item, rumors began to spread when he sat front row at her September 2013 Fashion Week shows, alongside some of her closest friends. Not to mention, the adorable pic above of the two backstage at one of her shows. But, they very well could've just been friends, and Styles might have just been there to support her.