Cara Delevingne & Paris Jackson Were Spotted Kissing & Slow-Dancing & OMG

Red alert, SOS, commence freaking out, etc. Photos have emerged of Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson kissing in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 22. This sighting comes after rumors of the two dating, despite previous reports the two are just friends.

The Daily Mail reported that the duo, both actresses and models, were at Carlitos Gardel steakhouse on a double date with Brenda Song, 29, (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Social Network) and Macaulay Culkin, 37, (Home Alone and Richie Rich). Delevingne, 25, and Jackson, 19, were spotted kissing and dancing outside the restaurant. The young women twirled around one another, smiling and laughing with Song and Culkin (who is Jackson's godfather). Delevingne was also sitting on Jackson's lap, while Jackson wrapped her arms around the British star. The four then entered the restaurant.

"They took turns stroking each other's backs," a source who saw the two told E! News. "When they got up, they linked arms and their hands brushed one another. They slow danced for a few minutes. Cara was teaching Paris some steps and they were having a lot of fun. At the end of their dance, they kissed. First Paris kissed Cara's cheek and then they kissed on the lips. Cara stood behind Paris and put her arms around her waist and whispered in her ear. They gave each other a long hug and Paris rested her head on Cara's shoulder. She looked like she didn't want to let go."

The duo has sparked dating rumors recently, after meeting at the MTV Movie Awards in May 2017, by spending time together. Delevingne and Jackson watched lesbian love flick Carol in bed together on Monday, March 19, broadcasting their hang out on social media.

On March 20, Jackson posted the below photo of Delevingne, captioning the image, "a r t." (Heavily agree that Delevingne is a pure masterpiece in this photo.)

And before that, on February 21, Jackson posted a photo set on Instagram, including two photos of her and Delevingne, with Jackson holding a rose, and Delevingne biting her hat. Jackson referenced Delevingne among her "favorites."

On December 25, Jackson shared a picture of her and Delevingne holding birds in front of Christmas lights and decorations:

And Delevingne's Instagram photo of Paris, France on March 4 captioned "Paris I miss you so" has fans thinking it's a double-meaning, with Delevingne missing Jackson, as well.

Prior to her rumored relationship with Jackson, Delevingne's other longer-term relationships include Michelle Rodriguez in 2014 and St. Vincent (Annie Clark) from 2015 to 2016.

"It took me a long time to accept the idea [being bisexual], until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognized that I had to accept it," Delevingne said in her 2015 Vogue cover story.

Delevingne is out as a bisexual woman, and Jackson recounted talking about her attraction to women to her late King of Pop father Michael Jackson, to Rolling Stone in January 2017.

"I was eight years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine," Jackson said in Rolling Stone. "Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'"

Jackson hasn't publicly labelled her sexuality, and hasn't confirmed or denied the status of her relationship with Delevingne.

The two are both loved for their goofy personalities, striking beauty, and political activism. Even if the famous actresses and models are "just friends," I'm rooting for them – in whatever capacity they want – 100 percent.

