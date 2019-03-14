For me, spring is the perfect time to hit the reset button and show myself some self-love by planning and booking a trip to a destination I've always wanted to visit. In my opinion, this stretch of time is the perfect time to take a breather and treat yourself to an adventure before the craziness of spring and summer really get going. At any given time, you can find me scouring my favorite flight search engines to score some savings on flights, which is why I was so excited to find these five best St. Patrick's Day 2019 travel deals from a number of different airlines.

In many cases, the promos have nothing to do with the March 17 festivities per say (although I'm definitely eyeing these $99 fares to Ireland with Norwegian Air), but I can definitely say that feeling lucky with all the dollars I can potentially save on my transportation over to a number of locations. This year, a few different airlines are using St. Patrick's Day and the surrounding days as an excuse to gift aspiring travelers incredible deals on the hottest spring destinations including Fort Lauderdale, San Francisco, and New Orleans, and I'm so here for it. If the bar crawls and green beads are getting old, get ready to turn up the St. Patrick's Day festivities this year by ringing in the start of spring in a neighboring city or head across the pond to the Emerald Isle itself for the trip of a lifetime.

1 Norwegian Air Stocksy/Luke Gram If you're trying to keep your vacation on theme, look no further than Norwegian Air's $99 one-way flights to Dublin, Shannon, or Cork. These are some of the cheapest prices I've seen to the Emerald Isle, and it's an added bonus that the travel dates that you can book for (Saturday, March 30 through Sunday, June 23, FYI) are some of the most beautiful months in the country. Just make sure to book fast, because the sale only goes through Sunday, March 17 before prices go back up.

2 Frontier's 75 Percent Off Promo & $29 Flights Until Friday, March 15, travelers can enjoy 75 percent off the cost of a one-way flight by using the promo code SAVE75. Travelers can book any nonstop domestic flights on Mondays through Thursday until April 17, maybe this deal perfect for a quick spring getaway. Just keep in mind that certain destinations are excluded from the promo and March 21, 25, and 28 are blacked out as travel dates. Also be sure to check out low fares starting from $29 until Friday as well as $49 tickets until March 31.

3 JetBlue's Pi Day Sale While it's not technically for St. Patrick's Day, Jet Blue is rolling out a sale for Pi Day, which falls on Thursday, March. 14. One-way fares start from $79 (including taxes and fees), and the sale covers a pretty big flight window from Wednesday, March 20 through Thursday, June 13. Just keep in mind that these low fares are only valid for travel on Mondays through Thursdays and that travel on April 11 through April 25 and on May 27 are blacked out.

4 Southwest Spring Travel Sale Stocksy/Casey McCallister Before Southwest's four-day Spring Travel flight sale ends at midnight on Thursday, March 14, comb through to find fares starting as low as $49. The one thing that I really love about Southwest is that you can get two checked bags for free and you can cancel your flight up to an hour before boarding time free of charge, meaning that there's really no reason not to go ahead and book the trip you've been dreaming of. Unfortunately, you won't be traveling this month as the discounted fares are only valid for April 1 through June 12, 2019 for domestic trips and April 23 through May 16 for international trips, but IMHO, there's no harm in keeping the celebratory St. Patrick's Day festivities going into spring.