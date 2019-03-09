With St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to pay tribute to the man himself and tap into your inner Irish self by booking a trip to the Emerald Isle. Luckily, you don't have to worry about finding a pot of gold to fund your travels, because Norwegian Air's St. Patrick's Day 2019 flight sale has fares starting at just $99 to a few different cities in Ireland. If you've always dreamed of visiting Dublin, Shannon, or Cork, it looks like you now have the luck of the Irish on your side for making those dreams come true without putting too much of a dent in your bank account.

From now until St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March, 17, travelers can celebrate the holiday by booking the trip of a lifetime to the place where it all started, courtesy of budget airline Norwegian Airlines. While I'm all for ringing in St. Patty's Day with a themed bar crawl or parade, there's something magical and special about really getting into the spirit of the day by heading to Ireland — and TBH, your last-minute getaway doesn't have to be that much more than the cost of your bar crawl tickets.

According to Norwegian's flight sale page, passengers flying out from New York's Stewart International, Providence's T.F. Green International Airport, and Toronto's Hamilton International Airport can take advantage of low $99 one-way fares to the cities of Dublin, Shannon, and Cork until March 17. Considering that flights to Europe can range from the mid-hundreds through thousands, it's a complete steal — especially since the travel dates (Saturday, March 30 through Sunday, June 23) fall during the peak traveling period to Ireland and other parts of Europe. I love that there are a couple different months to pick from, which gives you more flexibility in choosing your spring or summer travels, and the fact that there is no promo code required to get the special pricing.

Stocksy/Jesse Morrow

On the St. Patrick's Day sale promotional page, all you have to do is pick which airport you're flying out of and pick your outbound and inbound flights from within the specified window to take advantage of the price. Unsurprisingly, fares are going really fast, but there are still quite a few $99 one-way flights left. One thing to note: Flights back home tend to be more expensive (the cheapest ones I saw were $151.40 in May with tickets going up into the $200-$300 range the closer you got to June), but considering that the fares on the website include taxes and you could be potentially spending only $250.40 to fly to Ireland, it's still an unreal deal.

In my honest opinion, Ireland remains hands-down one of the most beautiful countries I've ever visited, and most cities themselves aren't too expensive. Plus, the experience of getting to grab a fresh pint of Guinness in Dublin at the St. James's Gate Brewery and taking in the Cliffs of Moher in person? Priceless.

Travelers only have until March 17 to get their crew on board and book their tickets to the Emerald Isle, so here's hoping that you're able to act fast and take advantage of some of the lowest prices of the season. Or, as the Irish would say, "May the road rise up to meet you."