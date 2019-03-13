For some people, having spring fever means cleaning the house or welcoming the new season with a fresh look. For others, it means booking trips and experiencing the warmth in different cities. If you're a traveler hoping to embark on a new journey this spring, you're in luck. Southwest Airlines' four-day Spring Travel flight sale is here, and it's full of cheap fares for the season. Whether you're hoping to soak up the California sun or relax on a warm Florida beach, Southwest has you covered. However, there are a few things that you should know before you book your trip.

First and foremost, you don't have a lot of time to choose your discounted spring getaway. According to Southwest Airlines, the sale will end on Thursday, March 14. With that being said, you might want to start looking at flights ASAP and do the rest of your planning later. Speaking of planning, you should probably know about the sale's travel windows (thankfully, they're pretty big). If you're hoping to travel within the United States, you can book discounted flights between April 1, 2019 and June 12, 2019. If you're planning on going international, though, you can book a trip between April 23, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

With that being said, take a look at your calendar and figure out which dates would work the best for a spring vacay.

While you're looking at travel dates, there's one more thing that you should keep in mind. Per Southwest, you'll have to book your trip at least 21 days before you leave. With that being said, you won't be able to score a discounted getaway this weekend or next. Instead, you'll have to look at fares 21 days in advance.

Look on the bright side, though: The more time you have before a trip, the more time you'll have to save up for it.

Anyway, now that you know when Southwest's Spring Travel sale is taking place (and when you can purchase your flights), you're probably wondering how to do it. Thankfully, the process is pretty simple. In order to start looking at discounted fares, head to the airline's sale page. Once you're there, scroll down until you see the "DEPARTURE CITY" dropdown menu. When you see the menu, click on it and choose which city you plan on flying out of.

After choosing which city you'll be departing from, a list of discounted flights should populate on your screen. If you see one that you like (I bet you will), hit the yellow "GO" button to the right of the deal. Then, you'll be taken to a price calendar where you can choose your dates and book your flights.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

One standout deal that I came across while scanning the discounts is this $49 one-way flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to San Francisco, California. Other cheap fares that I noticed include this $64 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Orlando, Florida and this $87 one-way flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee. Those are only a handful of options, though.

While you're searching through flight deals, just keep the sale's blackout dates in mind. Those specific dates and other information about the special can be found in the airline's Terms & Conditions section. Safe travels!