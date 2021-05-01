No matter what color your iPhone is, appreciating its paint job is pretty hard to do when it's covered up. Recently, Apple released some Instagram-worthy colored phones that will have you literally want to take a picture of your phone, but you need the right case to show it off. If you're looking for an option that makes your iPhone's color the star of the show, take a look at these 15 clear iPhone cases to switch it up.

When Apple first released its iPhone 12 lineup of phones, people were especially hype for the color options. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini first debuted with Black, White, (Product) Red, Green, and Blue colors before Apple announced the new purple color on April 20. Of course, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max also include some pretty shades: Silver, Graphite, Gold, and the ever-popular Pacific Blue. In short, all iPhones, whether they're 12 or not, feature a lot of fun color options that might be forgotten behind a solid case.

Whatever iPhone you have, there are plenty of cases out there that will have you celebrating the color of your device. Whether the case is a totally clear option or one that features a design on a clear background, it's easy to find a case that complements the color of your phone and costs $50 or less. Keep in mind that most of the clear iPhone cases are also available for other device models, such as the iPhone 11 lineup, SE, and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Clear Cases With A Pattern:

1. Palm Leaves

This iPhone case from Casely is a clear offering with a pretty blue and purple palm leaf design.

2. Clear Case With Blue Floral Design

Your iPhone will be the star of the show, with a pretty blue, pink, and purple floral clear case that suits so many device shades.

3. Clear Case with Zodiac Pattern

Zodiac fans can have a clear case that also pays homage to the astrological signs in pastel shades with this option from Velvet Caviar.

4. Geode and Clear iPhone 12 Case

Whatever your iPhone's color is, let it shine through with this geode-themed clear phone case.

5. Doodle Planet Clear iPhone Case

This cute clear iPhone case from Etsy features a planet-theme graphic design, complete with stars and constellations.

6. Boho Woman Clear iPhone Case

Your iPhone's color is still the main focal point of this case, while a pretty boho design overlays the bottom portion of the phone.

7. Boba Tea Cute Aesthetic Clear iPhone Case

This cute aesthetic clear iPhone case from Etsy features a boba design on your iPhone's color background.

8. Real Pressed Flowers Clear iPhone Case

This clear iPhone case from Etsy features real pressed flowers on the right side of the case that wraps around your phone for a touch of elegance.

9. Eucalyptus Design Clear iPhone Case

Give your iPhone a fun embrace from nature with this Eucalyptus design iPhone case.

10. Stitch Clear iPhone Case

Disney fans will love this Stitch-themed Clear iPhone Case from Etsy that puts the little guy in the center while letting your phone's color shine through.

Clear Options With No Designs Or Patterns:

11. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Case

If you're looking for a more protective option, this clear iPhone case from Speck is stylish and durable.

12. Holographic Transparent iPhone Case

This cute Holographic Transparent iPhone Case from Etsy brings a fun shine of rainbow shades to your phone's appearance.

13. Minimalist Clear iPhone Case

Glittery Options:

14. Stardust Glitter Clear Case

Add a little bling to your iPhone with this clear case that features a dusting of silver glitter to make your device shine.

15. Gold Flaked Clear Case

This Rose Gold Flaked Glitter Clear Case from Casely will add some golden hues to your iPhone's color.

With so many fun, clear iPhone case options out there, you won't have to hide your phone's pretty shades or sacrifice design integrity to have the best of both worlds.