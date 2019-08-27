If you've ever been on the receiving end of a "k" text, you know firsthand how infuriating it is. Whether you just poured your heart out to a potential new partner and that one, dreaded letter was their only response, or you and your partner are arguing and "k" is all they can muster, it's as dry as it gets. Knowing what to say back is tricky because it's almost always a conversation ender. However, instead of ignoring it, a certain former Bachelorette might have some better advice. Assertive and powerful queen Hannah Brown’s quote about texting back to “k” will save you so much energy, and may help you be your most confident self in the process.

It's no secret that Hannah was one of the most beloved leading ladies of The Bachelorette since the show first started. She stood up for herself and her faith repeatedly on national television, owned her sexuality in the face of religious name-callers, and wasn't afraid to be her own quirky self. In a recent interview with Bustle, she said she didn't anticipate she'd make so much of an impact on The Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation.

"I didn't try to have some agenda going on to the show," Hannah told Bustle. "I was just being myself. But what has happened... it's created this spark for people looking into their own relationships and how they respond to men or to situations." Fortunately, Hannah also gave some great advice on what to do when you get that frustrating "k" text, and she's spot-on.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Because a 'k' is the most minimal thing that you can do [when texting], you just go back with the other most minimal thing you can do, and that's just holding down [the text message] and doing the thumbs up thing," she said. "You don't even go to the emoji section, you just hold down on their 'K' and just put a thumbs up."

Um, heck yes! When someone sends you a "k" text, they are literally putting almost zero effort into the conversation, so why should you have to? This applies especially well to dating culture. Ultimately, someone you date would ideally have just as much enthusiasm as you. If they don't, it's their loss. Using the reaction option in iMessage allows you to respond very minimally, but still let them know you saw their "k." In short, it's brilliant.

And while "k" is just about the most frustrating message you could ever get, try to remember that it may not be as big of an insult as you think. "Everyone has different texting patterns," online dating expert Julie Spira previously told Elite Daily. "One [person] can receive your text and decide that you aren't that into them and will put you in the friend zone, if you play it too cool. Another [person] could think your quick response means you're too overeager and needy. Then, there's the truly busy person who sends a text so short that makes you instantly think they aren't interested." Try not to jump at writing someone off because they respond with a "k," because at the end of the day, you never know what they might be going through in that moment.

Hannah knows what she's about, and while she might not have found lasting love on The Bachelorette, that doesn't mean she's any less happy. Catch her on the upcoming season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, premiering Sept. 16, and after that, who knows? Hannah has the whole world in front of her, and she's just getting started. K?