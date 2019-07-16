The Bachelorette Season 15 episode we've all been waiting for came and went: Hannah B. finally sent Luke P. home, and Twitter is so here for it. *Cue applause from the whole world.* On the July 15 episode, Hannah had her fantasy suite dates with Peter (ahem, the windmill man), Tyler, Jed, and Luke. While the first two seemed to go pretty well, Jed spent a big chunk of their date questioning why Luke was even still around, and Luke, well, let's just say he made quite an impact. These tweets about Luke P. slut-shaming Hannah B. during their fantasy suite date — which ultimately led to his elimination — are epic.

But of course, nothing is ever that simple with Luke P. In the promo for the July 22 episode of The Bachelorette, it seems Luke is back and on the verge of fighting with Peter, Tyler, and Jed for a spot in Hannah's final three. And since it seems like Luke still can't let it go, he and Hannah got into a Twitter fight after the episode aired. He tweeted, "@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I'm weeping at mine and you're laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us."

To which Hannah replied, "@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with 'sinners' who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked 'saints' that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette."

These two went back and forth over Twitter some more, until finally, Hannah just stopped replying to him, because he clearly can't get the hint. But that's not all! Luke also turned to Instagram to express his feelings about Hannah sending him home.

He captioned a photo of him and Hannah:

It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday. As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I'm not perfect (crazy right) I didn't totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me. This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it's ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous

Luke may be regretting some of his actions and comments during his time on The Bachelorette Season 15, but Twitter was still beyond happy to see him go. See for yourself, below.

