Bachelor Nation knew that Hannah Brown's fiery dismissal of contestant Luke Parker was coming, but nobody could anticipate just how strongly Hannah would clap back against Luke's attempts to shame her for having sex. She sent him packing on July 15's episode, but Luke wasn't done trying to have the last word. Hannah and Luke's Twitter exchange after their Bachelorette fight is tense, but it's no surprise that Hannah shut him down just as smoothly as she did on the show.

Hannah and Luke's date in Greece during fantasy suites week began relatively calmly. They talked about how well Luke's hometown date had gone (but did it?) and Hannah even commented on how great their day together was before they met up again for dinner. But then, Luke brought up how people who claimed to be religious often pursued sex in the fantasy suite, and seeing that he's abstained from sex for several years, he wanted to know if he and Hannah were on the same page about the marriage bed being "kept pure."

"If you told me you’re having sex, or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home," he said.

This didn't sit well with Hannah, who felt uncomfortable with Luke's wording and his repeated offense of calling her choice to have sex a "slip-up." She then served Luke with some biblical knowledge of her own. "I get when you care for somebody that you don’t want to think about somebody being intimate with another person,” she said. “But guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage, [but] pride is a sin too. And I feel like this is a pride thing.”

After essentially channeling a culmination of Bachelor Nation's rage to send Luke home, Hannah said she was relieved to never have to deal with him again. But previews hint that Luke will return next week, and of course there's the social media spat Hannah had to endure with him online after the overnights episode aired.

It all started when Luke used his brand new Twitter account to criticize Hannah for her jokes about windmill sex and Jed's guitar and for "laughing" at her sins. Again, Hannah responded with a biblical interpretation, asking Luke if he identified with self-aware "sinners" or "saints" who judged. This prompted Luke's reply that "sin was not a laughing matter." Hannah wrote back, "I’m not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guy's lap."

"Your tweets about the windmill ... were enough," Luke replied. "It’s not about the action, it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get a hold of me."

Like the pageant queen she is, Hannah finally waved him off like a pro. "God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so I will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me," she wrote to Luke.

The drama might have cooled off on Twitter by now, but fans have plenty more tea to anticipate. As seen in the promo for July 22's episode, Luke crashes the rose ceremony, and if his elimination still stands after that, he'll likely appear on that night's "Men Tell All" special. Is more biblical back-and-forth between Hannah and Luke coming up? Here's hoping that producers keep any meat trays far away, just in case.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 22, on ABC.