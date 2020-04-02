Bachelor Nation knows it, Chris Harrison knows it, and Barb Weber certainly knows it: Peter Weber did Hannah Ann Sluss dirty. After proposing to Sluss during The Bachelor season 24 finale, it only took a month before Weber was like, "LOL JK," and took that Neil Lane sparkler back — though really, Sluss was the one who gave the ring back to him. Since then, Sluss hasn't been shy about expressing her disappointment with Weber's decision (or, more accurately, his indecision), and she's moved on in the best way. Every time Hannah Ann Sluss throws shade at Peter Weber, my heart cheers, because it's just too good.

Here's the best part: The Tennessee beauty queen isn't all that bitter. Largely, she seems to have accepted the outcome of The Bachelor's most dramatic season yet (which Chris Harrison actually meant this time). Since her chaotic showdown with the pilot on "After the Final Rose," Sluss has been busy working on herself and putting the past behind her — though that hasn't stopped her from sprinkling in just a little bit of shade along the way. I've rounded up Sluss's shadiest quotes about Weber following The Bachelor finale, and they are truly gold.

When She Suggested That Weber Wasn't 100% Invested Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "Allowing yourself to love someone is a vulnerable place to be, but I am thankful that I gave myself a chance in finding love regardless of the outcome," she wrote in a March 11 Instagram post (alongside a photo that she sneakily cropped Weber out of). "...Don't accept anything less than 100% of someone's heart — YOU DESERVE IT!"

When She Pointed Out That Hindsight Is 20/20 "Watching the season back has actually been really helpful for me," she told Rachel Lindsey and Becca Kufrin on a March 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "It's helped me work through any unresolved feelings I had towards [Weber] because I am able to see how he is consistently indecisive and confused... It's really helped me move forward, because I know I deserve more than someone half-loving me."

When She Slyly Snubbed Weber's Smooching Skills During a March 11 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Sluss was asked by DeGeneres whether Weber was a good kisser, and she cheekily replied, "Mmm, I don't know about that one."

When She Poked Fun At Her Short-Lived Engagement "I originally called this dress 'timeless,'" she jokingly said in a March 12 Instagram Story, referencing her bridal-looking dress from The Bachelor season finale. "It's now called '60 day fiancé.'"

When She Stressed The Importance Of Trust Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "Trusting can be really difficult but without it, connectivity and relationships suffer," she wrote in a March 22 Insta post. "For those who have freely trusted and been let down, I feel you."

When She Noted Weber's Habit Of Telling Half-Truths "In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him," she told Lindsey and Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in reference to Weber's ill-fated proposal.

When She Addressed Those Kelley Flanagan Dating Rumors "When I saw the pictures, I really wasn't that surprised by it," she told David Spade during her March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show, Lights Out, in reference to Weber's maybe-relationship with Kelley Flanagan. "You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want... I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now."

And When She Made Clear Those Rumors Don't Faze Her "When you've just been through so much crap and you see the light at the end of the tunnel, little things like that don't drag you down that much," she told Nick Viall during an Instagram Live convo on March 28, referencing those photos of Flanagan and Weber in Chicago.

When She Questioned Weber's Maturity John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "I'm like, "Why should I feel comfortable with this?'" she told Lindsey and Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in reference to Weber's need to get closure with Hannah Brown. "You don't seem like you're ready for any kind of commitment, let alone an engagement."'

When She Had This Mic-Drop Moment In an epic Instagram posted on March 11, which featured a photo of Sluss dressed up in pilot gear, she wrote, "Flyin' solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD."