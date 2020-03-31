If you're getting a little annoyed sitting on the couch watching your ex post TikToks with his new girlfriend, I'd highly recommend gaining some inspiration from Hannah Ann Sluss' comment about Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan. Every second of her exchange with David Spade during her March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show Lights Out is pure gold. But it was when Spade brought up Weber that Sluss once again reemerged as the queen of post-breakup shade.

Spade said, "And this guy Peter... you remember Peter," prompting Sluss to make her feelings extremely clear. "Ugh," she groaned. Ugh!

Spade brought up the pictures of Weber and Flanagan galavanting around Chicago together on March 25 — and not practicing social distancing — and Sluss didn't hold back how she really felt:

When I saw the pictures, I really wasn't that surprised by it. You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want. And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really... maybe make me as upset if it wasn't for any other circumstance, you know? I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now.

Watch the entire exchange for yourself here:

Sluss isn't the only member of Bachelor Nation weighing in on rumors that Weber and Flanagan are reportedly back together. "I would just say this, and not about any specific couple, but if any of these people can find love, if any of them find a great stable relationship that makes each other happy, then God bless them," Chris Harrison told People on March 30. "If you’ve learned anything from our show, it’s that love comes in crazy ways, and Lauren [Zima] and I have found the same thing in our own private life.”

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Nick Viall also entered the conversation on March 27. He reposted an earlier photo of Flanagan that featured the caption "she's not with Peter" alongside a March 25 image of her and Weber getting their flirt on in Chicago. He hilariously captioned the post, "I Stand Corrected."

Here's to hoping that, whether or not they're together now, Flanagan and Weber are finally practicing social distancing.