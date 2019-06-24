It's not hard to figure out why Halsey is so loved and adored by her fans. She's somehow both relatable and magical. You want to be her while simultaneously feeling like you are her. She's real, uncensored, and empowering and her third album is going to kick some serious ass. I know, because I read her new interview in Rolling Stone and it sounds fierce AF. While I'm hyped for her new music, something else stuck out. Halsey's quotes about her mental health journey weren't so much "a breath of fresh air" as much as they were "a blast of ferocious honesty," and I think her vulnerability and honesty is so, so powerful.

According to the report, Halsey was diagnosed as bipolar at the age of 17. Sometimes, it can feel like mental health struggles and artists go together like oil and vinegar — often repelling each other and mixing together at the same time. Huge stars like Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and many more have been open about their own strugglers and journeys battling mental health issues. In fact, Halsey told Rolling Stone that her impending third album is the first she wrote while being in a manic state.

For her, being bipolar often means she isn't sure what kind of headspace she'll wake up with in the morning or have in far away months when it's time to get to work on a new project. According to her, she feels she's been in an "extended manic period" for a while now. "I know I’m just going to get fucking depressed and be boring again soon," she said. "And I hate that that’s a way of thinking. Every time I wake up and realize I’m back in a depressive episode, I’m bummed. I’m like, ‘F*ck. F*ck! This is where we’re going now? OK...'"

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, some people who have been diagnosed as bipolar feel their most creative or energized when in a manic state. Halsey told Rolling Stone it's when she's more most prone to do "crazy sh*t." Her producer Benny Blanco explained, "She’ll be like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go smoke a cigarette,’ and literally when she comes back the song is done."

Today, Halsey says she works hard to keep a clear head and manage her mental health. She explained, "I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it. But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now." She added,

I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.

The "Without Me" singer also mentioned that she financially supports her family, which is partially what motivated her to stop drinking hard alcohol and participating in drug use. "I have multiple houses, I pay taxes, I run a business. I just can’t be out getting f*cked up all the time," she said.

One of the amazing things about Halsey's openness is that it makes a safe space for her fans and followers to discuss and consider their own mental health, too. The more we all talk about it, the more normal it becomes.

Keep your eyes open for Halsey's third album, as there's sure to be more good stuff where this interview came from.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.