Justin Bieber is turning towards his Beliebers for emotional support as he navigates through a rough patch in his life. On Saturday, March 9, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker was met with a wave of support from his fans as he took to social media to open up about his current mental state. Justin Bieber's Instagram about "struggling a lot" showed the singer being vulnerable, as he opened up about feeling "disconnected" and asked fans to send good vibes and prayers his way. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber's team for comment and clarification on the post, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On March 9, the notoriously private singer decided to share what he's been going through by penning an emotional candid message on the social media platform, per US Weekly. Alongside a black-and-white photo taken in 2016 that shows Bieber embracing his manager Scooter Braun as well as Kanye West and Sean "Diddy Combs," the 25-year-old musician gave his followers a glimpse of his current mental health struggles and got real about feeling "disconnected."

He wrote in the post:

Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit. Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.

Bieber continued on a more positive note, "I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

Last month, People reported via two inside sources that Bieber was reportedly going to counseling. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber's representation for comment on the reports, but did not hear back at the time of publication In the past, the singer has opened up about how his early success shaped his mental state and as well as a period of drug abuse, and one source told the publication, "He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him."

Bieber echoed these sentiments while talking about his early success during his and wife Hailey Bieber's joint February 2019 cover interview with Vogue.

"Just thinking about music stresses me out," he told the publication. "I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn't really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be — stuff that when you're so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of."

The "Baby" hitmaker also briefly touched on the pitfalls of going on tour, which he described as "lonely."

"I got really depressed on tour," he confessed. "I haven't talked about this, and I'm still processing so much stuff that I haven't talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."

For many fans, the constant pressure of living life in the spotlight might be hard to relate to, but Beliebers flooded the post's comments section with messages of support and love. Fellow celebrities like Diplo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tahj Mowry, Luis Fonsi, and Madison Beer also shared words of encouragement.

It can take a lot of courage to open up about one's mental health, especially on such a public forum, but it sounds like Bieber is dedicated to continuing to face his "stuff head on" and work through things. In the meantime, he can count on his Beliebers to have his back and send him positive vibes.