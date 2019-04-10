Kanye West has been extremely vocal about his experience with mental illness and, now, Kim Kardashian West's quotes about Kanye West's bipolar disorder shed light upon how his bipolar diagnosis has affected his wife. During her most recent interview for the cover of the May 2019 issue of Vogue, published today, April 10, 2019, Kim got candid about how she and Kanye have coped with his diagnosis as a couple. And her quotes are so incredibly loving.

For those of you who aren't up to speed on the status of Kanye's mental health, Vogue reports he shared last summer that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Then, during his October 2018 visit to the Oval Office, Vogue reports that he told President Trump that he was actually just suffering from sleep deprivation and the bipolar diagnosis was a mistake.

In her interview, Kim says they're back to accepting his bipolar diagnosis. “I think we’re in a pretty good place with it now,” she told Vogue reporter Jonathan Van Meter. “It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them." Van Meter also notes that Kim told him it's now her husband's mission to show people it's possible to live a "normal life" with mental illness.

For those of you wondering whether or not Kanye has been medicated for his illness, the answer is that he hasn't. “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," Kim explains. "Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind. But I think some of the hurtful things that I read online . . . . What is she doing? She’s not stopping him. . . . Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation.”

And psychologists agree that she actually is capable of calming him just as she says she is. "One of the trickiest things about BPD is that a partner feels as though the rage is their fault, mainly because it is directed at them," says psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling. "But in this case, it seems as though Kim knows herself and has a clear understanding of BPD and the fact that it's the disorder talking - not her husband. If Kim is able to act in a neutral way, it will help to diffuse a tense situation."

"She made it clear that he cannot take meds because he's so creative, therefore Kim is aware of the signs that an episode is coming," she continues. "And as a result she can prepare herself, her family and perhaps Kanye as well."

Dr. Jenny Taitz, clinical psychologist and author of How to Be Single and Happy, adds that Kim could even be doing her part to help Kanye just by choosing to talk about his illness publicly in this interview. "When someone is struggling with mental health, it's crucial to have an empathic and nonjudgmental partner," she explains. "Each person is unique and some prefer total privacy, for their loved ones to not speak about diagnoses. Others appreciate a partner speaking out in a way that empowers them. If Kanye is looking for someone to explain what he's going through, it seems as though Kim is doing her best to help."

Dr. Smerling also notes that the success of their relationship is a testament to Kim's strength. "Someone who is not together, who isn't sure of themself will be very impacted by the cycles [of a bipolar partner]," she says. "Someone secure in themself, like Kim, will be able to cope."

My favorite part of this interview, personally, is that Kim is helping to break stigma by opening the conversation about mental illness. Mental illness is all around us and there's no sense in keeping it a secret. Let's open up these conversations and start getting serious about supporting each other.