Halsey & G-Eazy's Body Language At The American Music Awards Reveals Their True Feelings

Just when we thought Halsey and G-Eazy were over, it looks like the two musicians have decided to give their relationship another shot. Their red carpet appearance at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9 was their first official red carpet since getting back together, and the two were all over each other. In fact, Halsey and G-Eazy's body language at the American Music Awards revealed a lot about what's going on beneath the surface of their newly re-kindled relationship. For those of you who don't know, the couple first began dating in August 2017 and had quite a few ups and downs over the course of their year-long relationship.

In early July Halsey announced on Instagram that she and G-Eazy were no longer an item, saying, "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."

It became clear soon after their split that they were still close, and rumors that they were dating again began to swirl after G-Eazy posted a romantic birthday post dedicated to the pop singer. I spoke to body language expert Patti Wood to find out more about the couple's first public appearance since getting back together.

1 Halsey might not be ready to be vulnerable with G-Eazy in public. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She has her arms around her back with the elbows out slightly and by that downward pull of discomfort on her face you can tell she’s not quite ready to show every bit of this relationship," Wood tells Elite Daily. Considering all of the alleged cheating rumors that were swirling during the first stretch of their relationship, it's totally understandable why Halsey might have her guard up.

2 G-Eazy is feeling confident in their sexual connection. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I like that her front right foot makes an effort to be pointed toward him. but there’s tension in her body and she’s working hard to look strong and independent with that hand on her hip," explains Wood. "The tension in her body indicates that that takes effort. His hand resting high up near her bra-strap indicates his confidence in their sexual relationship." Getting back with an ex can create a complicated dynamic. Although we don't know the specifics, chances are these two are probably still in the process of re-establishing themselves as a unit, which would definitely explain the discomfort.