Justin Bieber's 25th year is already shaping up to be one for the books, thanks to Mrs. Bieber. On Friday, March 1, the "Love Yourself" crooner officially rang in the milestone birthday, and his wife of over six months took to social media to celebrate with a few photos showing that newlywed life definitely agrees with this couple. If you needed further proof that these two are #RelationshipGoals, Hailey Bieber's birthday wish to Justin Bieber on Instagram included the cutest nickname as well as some candids of the couple adorably wearing matching beanies and basically demonstrating that the couple who dresses together, stays together.

On Friday, Hailey Bieber, né Baldwin, decided to bless our Instagram feeds by giving fans a glimpse of the couple's newlywed bliss. With no shortage of PDA moments, loved-up Instagrams, and sweet (albeit heavy) quotes about their marriage, it's no secret that Jailey is head-over-heels about each other — and Baldwin's latest post confirms that the honeymoon vibes are so real just over six months after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse.

The model took to the social media platform to share two photos of the couple sporting matching beanies from Justin's Drew House clothing line and basically showing us that they can't keep their hands off each other. In the first shot, Baldwin can be seen leaning into Bieber's back while a second image shows the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker leaning in for a surprise kiss and Hailey totally cheesing at the PDA. It was a cute and intimate capture, and the 22-year-old had a flirty AF message for the birthday boy to go along with the photos.

She captioned the post:

25 sure looks good on u lover..

Although she kept mum about any potential birthday festivities, the model also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the Biebs and one of his friends both wearing matching jerseys with the words "Bieber" and "25" stamped on them.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

While 24 was a momentous year for the birthday boy, what with him officially tying the knot with Baldwin, it looks like 25 is shaping up to be just as big. While counting down to their highly-anticipated wedding ceremony this year, the couple recently got real about settling into married life in a joint Vogue interview for the publication's March cover story.

"We are just fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," Baldwin told the publication about working through their differences. "I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice."

Bieber chimed in, teasing, "She’s trying to be this grown-up. I think we can be married and still have fun and enjoy our adolescence. That’s something we’re talking about."

Like any committed couple, it sounds like they've had their share of heavy conversations, but the model's birthday post shows that they're also regular 20-somethings and that young love is very much alive and well. Now, if only they'd share some insight on when we can expect their highly-anticipated wedding to happen.