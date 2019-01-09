Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber may have made things official at a New York City courthouse back in September, but fans were anxiously awaiting their real wedding — you know, one that was reportedly taking place this January. Which is, like, now. But reports have surfaced that the religious ceremony and reception has been postponed, and I am seriously bummed out about this news, aren't you? So when will Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding ceremony be going down? Your guess is as good as mine, sis, since apparently they're still trying to figure it all out.

According to a People source, Bieber and Baldwin still haven't finalized all of their wedding details. But it's not because either one of them has cold feet or anything. It's reportedly due to the fact that they want to figure out the perfect date so all of their friends and family can attend the shindig, which you just know is going to be epic AF.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” the source explained. "There's no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones."

I'm not gonna lie and say I'm not disappointed that this wedding isn't happening ASAP, but Jailey's reason is legit kinda cute so Imma just roll with it.

"They've been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better," the source continued. "They’re still figuring it out." Elite Daily reached out to both Bieber and Baldwin’s teams for comment on these reports, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Of course, all of this just makes me wonder who, in the couple's collective posse, has been the most difficult to coordinate schedules with. Is it Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin? Does he have anything going on right now?

Could it be Kendell Jenner? The Hadid sisters? Scooter freaking Braun?

Whoever it is, they better get their act together real quick because I need to see who is going to be invited to this exclusive event, what Baldwin is going to wear down the aisle, and which song Bieber is going to serenade her with during the reception.

Or maybe they'll decide to switch things up and it will actually be Baldwin who serenades Bieber. What? It could happen. Remember when the model/Drop The Mic host busted out her man's song "Mistletoe" back in November on Instagram?

Translation in case you don't speak reindeer: "Your lips on my lips, that's a very merry Christmas."

I'm not jealous, you are.

Anyway, I really hope Baldwin, Bieber, and their crew are able to figure out a date soon. I mean, they somehow managed to make it to Oahu, Hawaii to ring in the new year with a bunch of friends in tow, so how hard can it be to get the whole squad to roll up to Canada or wherever for the wedding?

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram Stories

Let's gooooo, fam!