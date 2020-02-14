Soon, you'll be able to sip your rosé and eat it too, thanks to Häagen-Dazs. Häagen-Dazs' New 2020 Spirits Collection flavors include a rosé-inspired bite for wine-lovers as well as a whiskey flavor. The new alcohol-infused tastes are coming to stores soon, so get ready for more boozy ice cream choices in its Spirits line.

Coming to stores nationwide in April 2020, Häagen-Dazs' Rosé & Cream ice cream is a wine-infused sweet cream with a swirl of tart Rosé flavor folded throughout. Häagen-Dazs can't release the full recipe for the wine-infused cream, but it's a proprietary blend of carefully selected wine that brings out the notes of the rosé swirl. The second new flavor addition is the Whiskey Hazelnut Latte ice cream, which features a coffee and whiskey-infused ice cream base, hazelnut fudge ribbons, and chocolate espresso flakes. Both of the new Spirits Collection flavors will be available in the freezer aisle of grocery stores. They start at $5.49 for a 14-ounce carton and have a 0.5% ABV.

Häagen-Dazs' Spirits Collection was first announced in February 2019, becoming widely available in stores that April. The initial launch included seven different flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Amaretto Black Cherry, Almond Toffee, and Irish Cream Brownie Cookie Squares. Now, there are a total of nine booze-infused flavors available.

Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

If you haven't tried any of the Spirits Collection flavors yet, don't worry about a time limit — the collection and the new flavors are here to stay.

Häagen-Dazs also launched new ruby cacao ice cream products on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars take a classic ice cream bar up a notch with rich ruby cacao coating. The Ruby Cacao Crackle Trio Crispy Layers Ice Cream has layers of crispy ruby cacao, Häagen-Dazs pistachio ice cream, and sweet cream ice cream. The bars are sold in a pack of three starting at $4.49, while the Trio Layers Ice Cream is available in a 14-ounce container for around $5.49. The Ruby Cacao Häagen-Dazs line is only available for a limited time through September 2020 at grocery stores nationwide.

Don't forget to mark your calendar for the launch of Häagen-Dazs' new Spirits Collection flavors in April. Meanwhile, you may want to try the Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars before they vanish from stores for good.