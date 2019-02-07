What's better than regular ice cream, you ask? Boozy ice cream, that's what. I don't know about you, but I'm a huge fan of spirit-infused desserts. That, my friends, is why I'm so excited for Häagen-Dazs' new Spirits Collection. The boozy ice cream line, which was officially announced on Feb. 7, features seven alcoholic ice cream options. (One of them is dairy free, and another is in the form of a cookie — but I'll explain more about that later.) Before I get into detail about each flavor, make some room in your freezer and have a spoon on deck.

While you're making room for the tipsy-turvy treats, there are a few things you should keep in mind. For starters, you should know how big the cartons are. According to Häagen-Dazs' press release, each ice cream carton in the Spirits Collection holds 14 ounces of the good stuff. If you're ready to buy some, check if your local grocery store has them in stock yet. Per Häagen-Dazs, the new flavors are currently rolling out nationwide — but they won't be fully available until April 2019. If your go-to supermarket already has 'em lined up in the freezer aisle, you can buy a carton (or box) for a suggested retail price of $5.29.

OK, now that I've gotten that out of the way, I'll get into the fun details about each new boozy flavor. Let's get started, shall we?

Irish Cream Brownie Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs St. Patrick's Day is coming up fast, and it looks like this option is going to be my go-to pick for the holiday. Per Häagen-Dazs, the Irish Cream Brownie ice cream is spiked with actual Irish cream and mixed with fudge swirls and brownie pieces. YUM.

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs This one sounds just as delicious, guys. Häagen-Dazs' Vanilla Bean Truffle is basically vanilla bean ice cream that's infused with "spicy bourbon" and mixed with chocolate truffle pieces. Double yum.

Rum Tres Leches Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs If you're ready for a Latin American-inspired dessert, this one's for you. Per Häagen-Dazs, the Rum Tres Leches ice cream flavor features dulce de leche swirls, pieces of Tres Leches cake, and white rum. My mouth is watering, y'all.

Bourbon Praline Pecan Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs Häagen-Dazs' Bourbon Praline Pecan is made with bourbon ice cream that's infused with even more "brown sugar bourbon swirls," per the company's press release. Of course, praline pecans are also mixed into the dessert.

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs As someone who loves salty-and-sweet everything, this one is bound to be my favorite. Häagen-Dazs' Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch features — you guessed it — chocolate-covered pretzels, fudge swirls, and a "notes of toasted malt," according to the company's release. Plus, the ice cream itself is infused with actual stout, making it the dessert of my dreams.

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs Those of you who can't drink (or eat) dairy products can enjoy Häagen-Dazs' Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee flavor. According to the company, the selection is made with "frozen dessert" that's infused with Amaretto. In addition to the booze, almond toffee pieces and black cherry jam are swirled into the mix.