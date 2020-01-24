There's a new ice cream bar in town and it's looking like a pink dream. Häagen-Dazs' new Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars are here, and they look almost too good to eat. The dreamy pink color comes from ruby-colored cacao beans, which offer a unique chocolate experience.

Häagen-Dazs announced its new Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars and Ruby Cacao Crackle Trio Crispy Layers Ice Cream on Thursday, Jan. 23. Available through September 2020, you can currently find these limited-edition ruby cacao products at grocery stores nationwide. Since the products are still rolling out, don't fret if you can't find them at first.

The new Häagen-Dazs Ruby Cacao Ice Cream Bars are sold in three-packs for around $4.49. The flavor is a unique blend of the rich ruby cacao — which offers up some berry notes — and sweet ice cream. You can also get the a 14-ounce container of Ruby Cacao Crackle Trio Crispy Layers ice cream in stores now for $5.49. The Trio Crispy Layers ice cream includes layers of crispy ruby cacao, Häagen-Dazs pistachio ice cream, and sweet cream ice cream.

If you want to get a taste of the new ruby cacao products at a Häagen-Dazs store, the brand is also selling ruby cacao sundaes, dipped bars, and cones beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. To find a store location, use Häagen-Dazs' shop locator. Since these are limited-edition creations, prices and participation may vary.

Courtesy of Häagen-Dazs

You aren't the only one wondering what ruby cacao is. The Ruby Chocolate website says the special ruby cacao has been dubbed the fourth type of chocolate (after, dark, milk, and white chocolate). The ruby cacao is made from a specific botanical bean that alters in flavor and color when its processed. Ruby cacao beans come from Ecuador, Brazil, and the Ivory Coast, where they are influenced by their surroundings. The color is a result of the fermentation process, and the taste is a fruity, berry flavor, with a slight tart quality.

Ruby cacao products have been making their way to stores in the last year or so. Ice cream brand Magnum released a version of the treat earlier this month. The new Magnum Ruby Minis ice cream bars are also made with ruby cacao and give off a deep pink hue.

So, stock up your freezer and get your camera ready, because your dessert 'Gram game is about to get kicked up a notch with these pink ice cream treats.