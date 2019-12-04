Whether or not you're a fruit salad kind of gal when it comes to your lunch, you'll no doubt be thrilled to learn that K-Beauty brand Glow Recipe is adding yet another fruit-inspired skincare product to their lineup of cult favorites. Even I, a self-proclaimed unhealthy eater, know that my skin can benefit from the same ingredients as my body, which is why Glow Recipe's New Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream has my full attention. The brand has seen major success with their watermelon and avocado products in the past, not to mention their most recent drop, an brightening serum loaded with pineapple juice. This time around, they're serving up a new moisturizer with banana's best hydrating benefits.

I'm not really a banana gal myself, but even I can appreciate the fruit's high levels of magnesium, which helps maintain skin's moisture levels and protect its barriers. The new Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, which retails for $39, makes use of its titular ingredient in combination with antioxidant-rich turmeric, fatty acid-loaded chia seeds, and calming centella asiatica plant to ensure your complexion looks hydrated and replenished. It comes in the cutest circular jar, and the fluffy, mousse-like, pale yellow product really does give off soufflé vibes to the touch.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

While it's not the first banana-themed skincare product on the market (Um, hi, Ole Henriksen has an entire Banana Bright range), it is one of the first to heavily utilize banana and magnesium to its fullest extent. Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright products are inspired by the brightening effects of banana-colored makeup powders, while Glow Recipe's latest utilizes the fruit itself to enhance skin's moisture levels. If you really want a glowing complexion, I'd urge you to buy both and become a full-on banana skincare devotee.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe really knows their way around a good food-inspired skincare product, so I've got no doubt the new Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream will become a fast favorite for anyone seeking intense hydration this season. To shop it now, check out the Sephora app, where it's listed as a “What’s New Wednesday” release, or wait until it goes live online at Sephora on Dec. 5.