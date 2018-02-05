Gisele Bundchen's Reaction To Tom Brady Losing The Super Bowl Is So Emotional
We all witnessed history at the 2018 Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles took home the trophy for the first time ever. One kid snapped an epic selfie with Justin Timberlake. And, in a bizarre turn of events, Tom Brady lost a football game. THE Tom Brady. Luckily, his wife, Gisele, was there to pick him up. Gisele Bündchen's reaction to Tom Brady losing the Super Bowl is super sweet, and a little reminder of how strong this power couple really is.
TBH, I can't even imagine what it feels like to be Tom Brady. Like, at all. We don't have one thing in common. He's a football hero. He's had an outstanding career as a professional athlete that's thrived way past the average professional athlete's "due date." He's married to arguably the most famous supermodel in the world – maybe even of all time. I suspect that comes with a lot of pressure. But also, wouldn't you guys agree he's always come across a little... IDK... cocky? It was a weird thing to watch him lose in such a close game on Sunday, Feb. 4, and almost poetic to see him get tackled again and again in slow motion.
(Full disclosure, I was rooting for the Eagles all the way. Go birds.)
Bündchen was quiet in the immediate hours after the game, which I suspect is due to the support and comfort she was probably giving to her hubby. The following morning, on Feb. 5, she shared a touching message on social media.
Bündchen posted a picture on Instagram which clearly featured an emotional Brady. She wrote the caption:
Sweet, no? I mean, what else could she possibly say?
In the post-game press conference, Brady reflected on the Patriots' loss and his career. He said,
He added,
YOU HEAR THAT, PUBLIC? THE MAN NEEDS A MINUTE. EVERYBODY STEP BACK SO HE CAN POUT.
I don't know what the day after the Super Bowl looks like in the Brady/Bündchen household, but it's nothing but hangovers and stale tortilla chips over here. Maybe this is Brady receiving his final karma for the great Deflategate after all these years. He even said during the press conference, "No one is going to feel sorry for us."
Hey, you said it, dude. Not me.
In the end, the Eagles won 41 to 33, and Brady continued to be rich, famous, and married to a supermodel.
