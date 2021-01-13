If you haven't seen Gigi Hadid's 28th birthday Instagram for Zayn Malik yet, get ready to bawl your eyes out. In honor of the One Direction alum's birthday on Jan. 12 (which is his first birthday as a dad), the supermodel posted a heartfelt tribute to her partner, and it's next-level sweet. "Team No Sleep!" she wrote alongside a pic of her and her boo in... interesting ensembles, as well as an illustration of him with their baby girl. "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day." Cute alert!

Hadid also threw a video game-themed birthday party at home for Malik, and she shared pics from the event in her IG Stories. The "Z-Day" party included arcade machines, birthday hats printed with Malik's face, tons of balloons and candy, and a special treat from Carlo's Bakery owner Buddy Valastro. It's unclear who else was in attendance (Hadid, her friend Leah McCarthy, and Malik were the only people who appeared in photos), but here's hoping Hadid kept the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind when she put together the guest list.

Ever since Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter in September 2020, they've kept their lives as new parents relatively private. The two have yet to share any pics of their baby's face or even reveal her name, though Hadid did share a pic of Malik holding their daughter in a December IG Story. She's also offered a few glimpses of her life as a mother on her grid, and if Malik's new song "Vibez" is any indication, parenthood has only brought him and his girlfriend closer.

Back in October, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Hadid and Malik's bond was made even stronger by the birth of their daughter. "Zayn and Gigi's relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together," the insider reportedly claimed. "They've never looked happier." Right around the same time, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the couple was "in the best place right now."

I know one thing for sure: I couldn't be happier for these lovebirds.