ICYMI, the Spice Girls are making headlines again, but this time, it's not because of their incredible bops, iconic fashion moments, or reunion tours. During an interview with Piers Morgan in mid-March 2019, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice) recently claimed that she and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) apparently hooked up once back in the day. So, what was Geri Halliwell’s response to Mel B's comments? In a statement to E! News, Halliwell's representative revealed how she's feeling.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on [U.K.'s] Mother's Day of all days... She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family," Halliwell's rep told E!. "Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," the rep continued. "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie, and Victoria." Though Mel B's claims may not have been Halliwell's favorite, according to her rep's statement, it seems like there are no hard feelings between them leading up to their reunion tour.

Elite Daily previously reached out to Halliwell’s team about Mel B’s comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just to refresh your memory a little bit about what Brown said (and didn't say) on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Morgan kept pushing her to tell him something about the rumors that she and Halliwell had slept together. Brown asked for clarification about what exactly Morgan meant by "slept together," and said, "She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house with her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it."

Shortly after her appearance on Life Stories, Brown also appeared on 2DayFM Breakfast With Grant, Ed & Ash and explained that she texted Halliwell about the interview with Morgan right after it happened. Brown stressed that it wasn't a big deal, saying, "We’ve known each other for 20 plus years. It was just one of those things that happened one night." She continued, saying, "I did the interview, but I just texted her and said: 'I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of a thing but don’t worry about it, it was all tongue-in-cheek and I didn’t go into detail. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of [the interview] and then we spoke at length today — amongst other things 'cause we’re getting ready for tour right now."

Adamus Witcombe on YouTube

While we may not be able to tell exactly how Halliwell is feeling beyond her representative's statement to E!, the important thing is that there do not seem to be hard feelings between the girls. So, the Spice Girls reunion tour that we ~really, really want~ is still very much a reality, and most importantly, things seem to be good between Scary and Ginger. That's all we could ever hope for!