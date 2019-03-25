As any person who grew up in the '90s or 2000s can attest to, there was no one group more collectively attractive or talented than the Spice Girls. (Fight me on this.) The British girl-group did more than just create quality bops and inspire major fashion moments. They were the ultimate symbol of girl power, and that hasn't changed. Even now that the group is broken up, they're still making waves, although this time, it's for a different reason. Believe it or not, Mel B and Geri Halliwell apparently hooked up back when the Spice Girls were together, and I'm honestly shocked.

While former Scary Spice, Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B), has been open about her bisexuality in the past (she wrote about it in her memoir), the news of her reported hookup with Halliwell is brand new. During a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan, Brown was repeatedly asked about whether or not a rumor that she and Halliwell had hooked up was true. After Morgan asked her several times if she and her bandmate had ever gotten it on, and Brown continued to dodge the questions, she finally started to cave. "Well, what do you consider as doing it or not?" she wanted to clarify, before answering with a nod. Finally, Brown confessed that it did indeed happen.

Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for both Brown and Halliwell. A representative for Halliwell declined to comment, and we did not hear back from Mel B's team by the time of publication.

Adamus Witcombe on YouTube

"She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband," Brown explained in the interview. "But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it." While Brown didn't delve into the details, she did maintain that it only happened once, and that it wasn't really that big of a deal. "We were best friends," she said. "It just happened." Brown definitely seemed to think it was just a fun, one-time thing, and owns it.

"Yeah, all right," she said about the incident. "I’m an honest person. I didn’t put it in my book because that wasn’t what my book was about. It was brutally honest in a different way. And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing." The book Brown is referring to is her new memoir, Brutally Honest, which was published last fall.

In her book, Brown opened up about a long relationship she had with a woman, while never revealing who the woman was in order to protect her privacy. In this interview, however, Morgan was pressing Brown pretty hard in order to get her to say something about any romance between her and Halliwell, so who knows what actually happened between the two former bandmates?

The news seemed to be as much of a shock to former Spice Girl, Mel C, as it was to the rest of the world. In the video, you can see Mel C in the audience gasping while Brown revealed the news of the hookup. Of course, she could have been acting sarcastic about the reported hookup, so again, it's anyone's guess as to what really happened. But one thing's for sure: I'll never again be able to hear "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends" the same way ever again.