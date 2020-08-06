There have already been several clues suggesting tension between the Season 14 Bachelorette lead and her fiancé, but the latest clue may just be the most compelling. On Aug. 6, Garrett Yrigoyen deleted his Becca Kufrin highlight reel on Instagram, making those breakup rumors seem more likely than ever. Aug. 6, 2020 also happens to be the two-year anniversary of when The Bachelorette Season 14 season finale aired, which is when fans suspected the couple would announce their split.

According to ABC's rules, contestants are only allowed to keep the Neil Lane engagement ring provided by the show if they stay together for at least two years after the season finale airs. While it's possible their relationship is already over, fans think Kufrin wanted to wait until Aug. 6 to break the news in order to keep her 3.75-carat sparkler. (Elite Daily previously reached out to ABC, as well as Kufrin and Yrigoyen, for comment on the theory but didn't hear back.)

TBF, though Yrigoyen got rid of the "Becca Spills" highlight reel on his IG page — which included lots of cute vids of Kufrin — he didn't actually announce their split. As of Aug. 6, he hasn't deleted any pics of Kufrin from his grid, and Kufrin still has pics of Yrigoyen on her grid (as well as a "G Cam" highlight reel).

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, breakup speculation began after Yrigoyen showed support for police officers amid Black Lives Matter protests with a controversial June 4 IG post. Initially, Kufrin was hesitant to publicly criticize Yrigoyen's controversial stance, but that didn't last. During a June 16 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kufrin revealed she wasn't feeling so sure about her and Yrigoyen's future anymore. Since then, fans have noted several other red flags in the relationship, and Yrigoyen's Aug. 6 IG activity is only the latest indication he and Kufrin have gone their separate ways.

Prior to June, Yrigoyen and Kufrin weren't shy about showing each other plenty of Insta love, but it's been a while since the two have posted any couple pics. Kufrin's last post featuring Yrigoyen was on May 27, while Yrigoyen hasn't posted a pic with Kufrin on his grid since May 11, which was their actual two-year engagement anniversary.

Per ABC's rules, that Neil Lane diamond is officially Kufrin's, so fans think it's only a matter of time before these two publicly call it quits.