UPDATE: On Sept. 5, Frankie Grande tweeted, "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single."

EARLIER: Ever since Ariana Grande's music video for "Boyfriend" dropped with Social House’s Mikey Foster featured as her love interest on Aug. 1, I've been on the lookout for signs that Mikey is, indeed, the ponytailed pop star's boyfriend. Sure, she may have sang, "You ain't my boyfriend and I ain't your girlfriend," but according to Ariana's older bro Frankie, these two may officially be an item. Frankie Grande's quote about Ariana dating Mikey Foster is seriously sweet, and I'm so into it, into it, into it. (Imagine that I sang that bit just like Ari, though in truth I can barely sing "Happy Birthday" on key.)

According to Frankie, he and his boyfriend Hale Leon recently had a double date night with Ariana and Mikey. "It was really fun," the Broadway star and YouTube personality shared with Us Magazine at the Sept. 4 Game Changers premiere in Los Angeles. "Game night! Board games! So fun." (Um, rude, I never received my invite, but whatever.) "I love Mikey," Frankie also shared with Us. "I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented. So kind and so caring. He's a great guy." It seems that Mikey has the big brother's stamp of approval, and considering how close Frankie and Ariana are, that's important.

After the video for "Boyfriend" first sparked dating rumors in early August (I mean, the video did end with a steamy makeout sesh — how could there not be rumors?), Ariana and Mikey were often spotted together looking pretty coupled up. On Aug. 4, following her headlining set at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, the two were joined by over a dozen other friends for dinner at Siena Tavern, where the maybe-couple sat next to each other, according to Us Weekly. Then, the next night, they returned with a group for yet another dinner at the Italian restaurant. Either these two really love pasta, or they wanted all the excuses possible to discreetly spend time together.

Even before the video for "Boyfriend" dropped, it was known that the two performers were pretty intimately acquainted. On June 26, Mikey shared a super-sweet Instagram post in honor of Ariana's 26th birthday. Alongside a cute baby photo of the singer, he wrote, "Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday." Ariana's response: "love u sooooooo much." Sure, Mikey and his Social House bandmate, Scootie Anderson, have served as an opening act on Ariana’s Sweetener tour so they're obviously close, but that's still pretty darn telling.

Ariana and Mikey have yet to confirm the relationship themselves, but Frankie has made it seem as though these two are the real deal. At the Game Changers premiere, Frankie also told Us that he would be visiting Ariana and Mikey on tour in just a few weeks, so here's hoping he'll be able to provide more news about the rumored couple soon enough. Frankie, if you could also let me know when your next game night is going to be so I can come, that would be appreciated.