Ariana Grande may have just released a new song called "Boyfriend," but does she have a new boyfriend IRL, too? Fans are speculating that the singer is dating someone who has collaborated with her on recent music, including "Boyfriend," which would be pretty darn meta. Their undeniable chemistry in the music video for the song has fans asking: is Ariana Grande dating Mikey Foster? Elite Daily reached out to Grande's and Foster's representation for comment on the reported relationship, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Though neither Grande nor Foster have confirmed any kind of romantic relationship or commented on speculation that they're more than friends, there may be reason to believe that the two might be dating. I mean, just take a look at the steamy make-out scene at the end of the "Boyfriend" music video. The whole music video is filled with romantic tension until the end, when the tension finally breaks with a passionate kiss. Though it's possible that the two are just acting, Grande confirmed that she wrote the song with Social House, the pop duo Foster is part of along with collaborator Scootie Anderson, and she even explained that it was pretty special and meaningful for all of them. She tweeted, "we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust...but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone." Some Twitter users may have taken that to mean she has a "crippling crush" on Foster, like Twitter user @joo_h1234 who responded and asked, "ARE MIKEY AND YOU DATING???????"

If a music video isn't enough to make you a Mikey-Ariana believer, there are plenty of real-life examples of the duo apparently getting closer too. On June 26, for example, Foster posted a sweet birthday message for Grande on his Instagram. He shared a baby photo of the singer with the message, "Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday," to which Grande responded, "love u sooooooo much." According to Elle, Foster, who also worked with Grande on her recent hits "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next," was reportedly photographed arm-in-arm with Grande recently, potentially indicating that something special may be going on between the two.

According to People, an inside source reportedly confirmed to the mag that Grande and Foster are apparently dating, after the publication after the publication mentioned that gossip site The Blast initially reported the rumored couple is still "feeling things out." Elite Daily reached out to Grande's and Foster's reps for comment on The Blast's and People's reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Fans on Twitter are already supporting the potential relationship, even though most are confused about whether it's a relationship or not. Twitter user @sweeteenerbae, for example, wrote, "ARE THEY DATING OR NOT??...ARI GIVE US AN ANSWER PLEASE BC I’M DYING N I SHIP YOU GUYS SO BAD."

Folks will just have to stay tuned and see if the rumored relationship between the two musicians is fact or fiction. Until then, Twitter can keep dreaming on.