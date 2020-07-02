Ah, the Fourth of July. It instantly makes me think of afternoons spent in a swimsuit, cold popsicles melting down my chin, half-eaten slices of pie, and fireworks bursting to life across the city at night. What's not to love? Well, truth is, when you take the celebration out of the equation, the Fourth of July is a day like any other, which means it's not guaranteed to be the party it's so famous for. Plus, when you hear why the Fourth of July 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs, it will make so much sense.

This isn't your average, run-of-the-mill Fourth of July. Aside from the chaos of the year 2020, Independence Day takes place on a very dramatic and potentially life-changing lunar eclipse in Capricorn (on July 5 at 12:44 a.m. ET, to be exact). Sound the alarms, right? There's a chance something totally unpredictable and big could happen on this year's red, white, and blue holiday. And unfortunately, if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Leo, Sagittarius, or Capricorn, it might be more "transformation" than "celebration."

Major life events tend to coincide with an eclipse, such as job changes, promotions, breakups, makeups, etc., and it often happens all at once, making the process more overwhelming than you'd expect. Sometimes, the change is the last thing you want to happen and all you want to do is go back to the way things were. But that would mean taking a step backward instead of forward, because whatever happens on an eclipse was always meant to happen.

If your zodiac sign made the cut, don't fret. It may be stressful, but you have a date with destiny. Here's what to expect (or not expect):

Leo: You Might Feel More Like Watching Fireworks At Home

With the sun in your 12th house of spirituality and solitude, you might not be in the mood to party it up and be social this Fourth of July. Plus, with a lunar eclipse landing in your serious and hardworking sixth house of routine, you might feel too overwhelmed by the rapid changes taking place in your life to pay attention to the fireworks. But this doesn't necessarily mean you're gonna have a bad holiday. It just means it might be different than usual. As long as you don't force yourself to do something you're not ready to do, there's no reason to worry, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Overwhelmed By So Many Realizations

You just experienced a major lunar eclipse in your own zodiac sign a month ago and you're experiencing another one on the night of the Fourth of July. Although this one doesn't take place in your sign, it does take place in your 12th house of nostalgia and subconscious energy. Chances are, this lunar eclipse might bring up some pretty difficult memories, especially if you haven't fully healed from them. The energy might feel so intense that, combined with the high intensity of the Fourth of July, you might feel like calling it a night. Don't put too much pressure on yourself, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: You Might Feel Like The World Is On Your Shoulders

Oh boy, Capricorn. This evening is a doozy. It might be a little hard to take Independence Day seriously when you're reconsidering who you've been, who you are, and who you will become. You're engaging in some heavy introspection on Fourth of July and you may even be dealing with some unexpected endings and brand new beginnings. You're in the midst of a transitionary period in your life and as the fireworks light up the sky, you'll probably be very aware of how pivotal this moment truly is. Hang in there, Capricorn.