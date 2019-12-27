For those who aren't clear on the difference between "getting it on" and "making love," please just give Boyz II Men's 1994 love ballad "I'll Make Love to You" a listen. While there's nothing wrong with doing it quick and dirty, lovemaking is an entirely different experience, and for some people, slow and steady is the way to go. If you firmly believe that emotional orgasms are a thing, then you might just be one of the Myers-Briggs personality types who have passionate sex every time, and IMO, your partners are blessed. After all, why have robotic sex when you can have erotic sex? (Unless, you know, you're with your toyfriend.)

Some passionate love-makers are excited by whips and chains. Others are more into silk sheets and tender caresses. No matter what turns them on, passionate Myers-Briggs personality types tend to approach sex with mutual satisfaction in mind. It's like Boyz II Men promised: "I'll make love to you, like you want me to, and I'll hold you tight, baby, all through the night." Not sure what your personality type is? Take the test to find out. You might just be one of the four most passionate love-makers, and if you aren't, you might want to try dating one sometime.

ENFJ (The Protagonist) Alessandro Biascioli / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images ENFJ may be natural leaders, but they are far from self-serving. Protagonists are altruists, and their goal is always to leave those around them feeling happy and satisfied. Those with this personality type are givers both in life and in bed, and there's nothing they fear more than failing to live up to someone's expectations. Though they aren't ones to take risks in the bedroom, ENFJs typically make considerate and attentive lovers (and it definitely doesn't hurt that they tend to have majorly strong sex drives).

ENFP (The Campaigner) ENFPs are total romantics, and for them, sex is far more of an emotional experience than a physical one. Intimacy is essential for a Campaigner to enjoy sex, and these enthusiastic lovers always look for ways to strengthen the connection between them and their partner under the sheets. Those with this personality type may not have the tightest grip on reality, but that just means they're always down to fantasize and try new things. With Campaigners, you can expect sex that is full of passion and exploration.

INFP (The Mediator) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Just like with ENFPs, sex is never just a physical experience for INFPs. These dreamers usually have pretty high standards (and sometimes unreasonable expectations), but that's only because they're looking for a partner with whom they can set off fireworks. Mediators don't hook up — they make love, and they want to make every sexual encounter they have as intimate and special as possible. Sleeping with an ENFP usually entails rose petals, flickering candles, soft music, and lovemaking so tender it feels like a scene from a romance novel.

ISFJ (The Defender) Similar to ENFJs, ISFJs feel pleasure from giving others pleasure. In the bedroom, their greatest desire is to accommodate their lover, so your wish is their command. Defenders don't tend to be gifted sexual gymnasts, but they're great sports, and they're usually down to try almost anything if it will make their partner's toes curl. For ISFJs, sex is an opportunity to physically display their devotion and affection, and so they always approach their sexual encounters with an open mind and tons of passion.