The sun is in imaginative, compassionate, and soulful Pisces, encouraging you to dig deep within yourself. This season is about spiritual exploration, spreading empathy toward others, and transporting yourself through creative outlets. Even though Pisces season can certainly turn up the emotional temperature, there's no shame in embracing your true feelings. Repressing them not only hurts you, but also the rest of the world. Let the season be a reminder that you deserve to feel however you feel and by expressing your emotions, you are also healing. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 24, 2020, it means Pisces season brings out the best in you.

However, Pisces season is not without its faults, especially when there's a Mercury retrograde adding some confusion into the mix. By Feb. 25, the disorienting effects of Mercury retrograde might grow even more powerful, thanks to the sun's conjunction with this pesky transit. Luckily, there is a method to the madness, and as long as you leave extra time for complications, put more effort into preparation, and remain flexible in the face of inconvenience, it won't be that bad.

Plus, Mercury Rx will form a sextile with passionate Mars on Feb. 26 and with innovative Uranus on Feb. 28. This gives you a little more of an edge as you make use of the cards you've been dealt. Instead of complaining about what you don't have, get creative when utilizing what you do. You might just discover something magical along the way.

Everyone will be both challenged and rewarded by this week's transits. However, it's those who were born with their sun or ascendant in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces who will appreciate it the most.

Cancer: You're Finding Yourself By Visiting Unexpected Places

This week, the cosmos want you to practice saying "yes," even when the fear in you is telling you to say "no." If you're invited somewhere you've never been, what have you got to lose by checking it out? If you're asked to contribute to a project that's outside of your wheelhouse, what's the worst that can happen? Get out of your own head, Cancer. There are so many things you have yet to discover about the world around you. If you're feeling stagnant, it's time to shake things up and allow everything to unfold naturally. There's no way you can control what comes next.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Inspired To Be Creative In New Ways

If you've been neglecting your creative talents, you've probably been beating yourself up about it. However, instead of putting yourself down about your procrastination and lack of commitment, why not reward yourself for getting through these difficult moments? Your creativity functions best when you nudge it to come to life. Gently blow on its smoldering embers and nurture the fire to return. The truth is, creativity is not always going to be exciting. Sometimes, it will feel downright tedious and uninspired. Try rewarding yourself for getting through it anyway, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Tapping Into Dormant Talents Within Yourself

There are parts of yourself that you're still discovering, Pisces. However, in order to understand them, you must first let go of this pre-conceived notion you have of the person you are. Truthfully, you may not be seeing yourself as clearly as you believe. Your perspective might be tainting your talents with fear and self-doubt. Your rigidity may be preventing you from embracing the idea that you are someone else entirely. Try viewing yourself with a fresh slate. If you allow yourself to experiment and explore, you will surprise yourself.