Planning cute fall dates is something you always look forward to, and now, it's time to take things to next-level coziness. At the end of your adventurous autumn days at the pumpkin patch and apple orchard, you're usually pretty hungry and looking at your SO like, "Well, should we order takeout or cook something?" So, why don't you have a date totally centered around cuisine? These fall dinner experiences for two at home are easy to plan, loads of fun, and won't even break the bank.

Essentially, they're like cookies and milk or peanut butter and jelly: the perfect combo. Not only do they deliver flavor right to your front door, but they're also super budget-friendly. Some will require you and your SO to cook a meal in your kitchen and use the spatulas, pans, and strainers you always do to prepare a dish together. Others will require less "work" and allow you to focus on flavors and flirting with each other.

Enjoy them while burning a fall-scented candle or talking about what you want to dress up as for your Halloween IG post. Getting a dessert from your favorite local restaurant may take these dinners for two to the next level, too. Of course, they're also enough to enjoy all on their own. Find one that sounds tasty and romantic to you. Bon appétit!

1. Recreate Your Takeout Meals With A Chef Via CocuSocial Better Than Take-Out: Orange Chicken and Vegetable Fried Rice $27 $19 | CocuSocial Ordering takeout is you and your SO's jam, but if someone told you that you could make it on your own, then you'd happily get out your pots and pans. Thanks to one of the many classes on CocuSocial — a platform where you can sign up and take chef-led cooking classes online or from masters in major cities — it's possible. This class, in particular, is taught by Chef Scott and helps you make the orange chicken and vegetable fried rice you may get from the Chinese restaurant down the street. After signing up, CocuSocial sends you an ingredient and equipment list so you can prepare, and a Zoom link for you to tune in with at a select date and time. (Note that the price listed is per person, and you'll need to select the number of guests before checkout.)

2. Have A Candlelit Picnic In Your Living Room Via Harry & David Supreme Meat and Cheese Gift Box $70 | Harry & David Lighting a bunch of fall-scented candles is a must for this cute fall dinner date idea. Start by spreading out a few blankets and pillows, and then ordering a jam-packed meat and cheese gift box from Harry & David. This box will have all the essentials for a charcuterie-style meal and is totally affordable if you and your SO split the cost at checkout. Enjoy it with your favorite bottle of wine, or some linguine you already have in the pantry mixed with butter. It'll be like you're in Italy having a date night by the coastline.

3. Enjoy Warm Bowls Of Soup Via Daily Harvest Healthy, Easy Frozen Vegetable Soup Mixes Daily Harvest Every meal in the fall should include a bowl of soup, right? If you agree, then look no further than the goods from Daily Harvest. You may have already spotted this brand while scrolling on IG and caught a glimpse of their tasty, one-step harvest bowls and smoothies. You'll want to order some of their soups and have multiple date nights with your SO at home this season. To start, head to the Daily Harvest site and enter your zip code and email address. You'll be asked to choose a subscription plan — which you can cancel or opt out of on certain weeks. From there, you'll get to build your first box and pick which soups you want to try. Use code "WELCOME20" for $20 off your first box.

4. Test Your Cooking Skills With A Delivery Via Green Chef Green Chef Organic Meal Kit Delivery Green Chef There are a ton of meal delivery services out there, but Green Chef may be the one you'll want to try for a fall date night. It has a ton of organic options that you can tailor to your own dietary needs. Not to mention, their meals are incredibly tasty and will remind you and your SO of your go-to restaurants. Now, you may need to have some cooking skills to conquer the recipes that arrive at your doorstep, so this is ideal for a couple who's up for a challenge or has experience in the kitchen. Plan this date night by heading to the Green Chef website. Pick out your plan, select your number of people and recipes, and then pick the recipes you want to receive. The box will arrive at your door right on schedule, and with up to four different meals for your date night. Certain recipes are on their site, and you can view the recipe cards and get the ingredients on your own. If you choose to get the box, though, know you can cancel your plan at any time, and enjoy $80 off your first box of deliciousness.