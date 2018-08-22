Your partner's avoidance of this question is very situational, Martinez says. So, if bae came home from work yesterday and didn't want to talk about their day, don't fret. "Perhaps things aren't going well at work," she explains. "Be careful to jump to conclusions." But, "if they are involved with anyone from work, they [also] may avoid questions relating to their job." It depends really, but she stresses that your partner not wanting to talk about work at home could just be because they've had a long day, and would rather not bring their work concerns home.

If you feel like your SO may be purposely going out of their way to avoid these questions, both experts suggest approaching your partner about the subject in a non-accusatory way. "Keeping it to just the facts and specific feelings will keep it from escalating to a screaming match," Edwards says. "The best way is to be real and raw about what’s going on. Start by sharing how you’re feeling and why you are feeling this way. Then ask if your why is correct. In the event they’re not being honest, you share where your boundaries have been crossed (dishonesty), how it makes you feel, and what will the consequences be if it continues."

Martinez advises not to bring the subject of infidelity up if you haven't noticed a pattern in their behavior. Meaning, if your partner acts suspicious once or twice, don't assume it's because they're cheating on you. But, if their suspicious behavior becomes a constant thing, "make sure when you address them, you’re not accusing them of anything. Putting them on the defense is only going to make them want to protect themselves even more. Have a conversation, remain calm, hear them out. You want to make sure that they are comfortable and trust you enough to be open. Once you've heard all they have to say, you can make an informed decision on what your next steps are going to be."

