I didn't date throughout highschool and college not for the lack of options, but coz I really wanted to be sure about the guy. Silly me, I was extremely old school that way back then. This guy manages to win over my heart. He politely and respectfully courted me for a couple of months (old-school, I know. That's the reason I loved him.) Now, this was long distance. A month after I agree to go out with him, he suddenly got "too busy". He had just got into a bschool and claimed I would never realise how hectic it is. Red flags: He would never call. Never text. I kept asking him if he wanted to take a break and that I'd wait for him for a couple of years, all because I didn't want to give up on him. But he insisted that he was still very much in love with me and was just in a bad place. It takes literally 5 minutes to call someone and say hi. I never asked for more. I was extremely patient with him, and the handful of times I did lose my patience, he told me how I was "freaking out" and everything was fine. Turns out, he'd found a girl on campus. Really broke my heart. I still imagine meeting him and slapping him just so I can get some closure.

—/u/toomuchtooless

When it comes to relationships, the key here is to trust your gut. If you have a feeling something is off, chances are you're right.

