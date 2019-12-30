In addition to high-quality fabrics and stylish basics, Everlane is known for approach to retail they've coined as "Radial Transparency." Basically, that means no B.S., and Everlane's Choose What You Pay sale is a perfect example. Everlane's special sale spills tea on exactly what it costs the brand to develop, produce, and fulfill their pieces, and lets customers decide for themselves whether or not to pay anything extra.

Before you get too excited, don't think you can ~choose~ to pay $5 for a cashmere sweater. All the pieces listed in the Choose What You Pay sale section have an estimated traditional value, an Everlane price, and three sale price options. The easiest way to explain is with an example: Let's say you wanted to cop The Trainer in Butter ($59-79, originally $98, Everlane). This style of shoe has an estimated traditional retail value of $182, but at full price on the Everlane site, it costs just under $100. As part of the Choose What You Pay sale, shoppers can snag it for $59, $69, or $79, meaning a potential savings of 40% off the original Everlane price.

If a buyer pays $59, the price covers the cost of development, production, and fulfillment. At $69, the price covers all that plus $10 for office overhead. At $79, the price covers all that plus another $10 for office overhead and future product development. All three pricepoints are explained when users hover over them on the Everlane website, so they can decide in real time.

Why allow buyers to choose their own prices? First, radical transparency. Second, to get rid of excess stock. "Sometimes we love a design so much that we overproduce it," the brand declared on its website. "We’re getting better at predicting demand, but to move overstock on selected items, we’re letting you choose what you pay." One thing to keep in mind is that all the pieces are final sale, so no matter what price you pay, you won't be getting any refunds.

While Markle might not own the piece in Olive, Cocoa Brown, or Haute Red, the royalty-approved silhouette is a steal for just $60 — or $72, or $84! To pick your price on more great pieces, check out the entire Choose What You Pay sale on the Everlane site.