It's been a rough year for Bachelor Nation marriages, y'all. Bachelor in Paradise alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell have decided to separate after more than three years of marriage, and on Dec. 23 they broke the news in a joint statement to People. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple wrote. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

Bass and Waddell first got together on BIP Season 3, where Bass proposed during the season finale. The pair then returned to Paradise for their wedding in August 2017 and have since welcomed two children together: Isabella, who was born in February 2018, and Charlie, who was born just over a year ago in November 2019. Bass made his last appearance on Waddell's IG grid on Halloween 2020, while Waddell hasn't appeared on Bass' page since June 2020, when he posted a throwback of him and his wife with the caption, "There's never been a better paradise love story." Ugh, my heart!

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is the third major split in Bachelor Nation this year. Fellow BIP alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announced their breakup in a joint statement in February just eight months after tying the knot, and in October, Bachelorette alums Ashley Herbert & JP Rosenbaum announced their divorce after eight years of marriage. And though I'm personally pretty shook by Bass and Waddell's split, some people (or, at least, one person) supposedly saw it coming. After news of their separation broke, Reality Steve took to Twitter to claim he knew the couple was in trouble over a year ago. "THIS was the story I was referring to back in Nov of 2019," he tweeted.

It's unclear whether that's actually the case, but here's hoping this will be the last Bachelor Nation divorce fans will have to witness before 2020 ends.