Emma Roberts is no stranger to changing up her mane. From short and blonde to shoulder-length and red, we've all seen the star rock quite a range of looks. Well, Emma Roberts' new brunette bob can be added to the long list of hairstyles we love on the Scream Queens actress. On Tuesday, Feb. 19, the actress took to her personal Instagram page to reveal her new hair hue, and naturally, fans and fellow celebrities alike expressed their love for the look.

Most recently, before transitioning to the dark (hair) side, Roberts was sporting a platinum blonde bob with a little bit of her darker brown roots showing through. The actress rocked that shorter blonde cut with root shadowing since August 2017, before which she was seen with long, chocolatey brown locks.

The stylist behind both of these major color transformations is Los Angeles-based colorist Nikki Lee, of Nine Zero One salon. The colorist posted an image of Roberts' new 'do on her Instagram and referred to the look as "Classic Brunette."

"Not many can do it, but no matter what color change we make...Emma looks stunning every time 😍 Classic Brunette 💁🏻‍♀️," Lee captioned the post. She went on to break down how she achieved the warm brown shade, explaining that she used a variety of Joico color and protective products to get Roberts' hair to the shade it is now.

Since the actress rocked a bright blonde hue for so long, that means that her base color was very light and would need a variety of different brown shades and developers in order to arrive at a rich, brown hue. The stylist used a different shade for the roots, the base, the ends, and the filler – filler colors are used to pre-pigment blonde hair when you are dying it a darker shade. Fillers are usually gold or red tones to prepare the blonde hair before you apply the final brown dye. This introduces the necessary tone to the lightened hair that the brown dye is meant to be built upon. Basically, Lee had to use so many different shades so that the brown hair color would turn out right, considering she was applying it to a light blonde base color.

In addition to Roberts, Nikki Lee is the mane master behind a long list of other celebrity hair transformations as well. Back in November, she transformed Hilary Duff's bronde ombre strands to a bright shade of platinum blonde. And just last month, she colored Sarah Hyland's locks a shade that she describes as cinnamon chocolate. She's also styled the likes of Kristin Cavallari and Jessica Simpson.

Since it was just recently announced that Roberts will return to American Horror Story Season 9 as one of the main characters, perhaps this new blonde to brown hair transformation is a sign of the actress getting into character? Who knows. Either way, I'm loving the new classic shade. It just goes to show how versatile the actress' look is.