Our first bit of news about Season 9 of American Horror Story has finally arrived! Unfortunately, no, it is not what the theme of Season 9 will be, but now we know two of the actors who will be starring in the upcoming tale of horror. Ryan Murphy just revealed that American Horror Story Season 9 will star Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy, and even gave us a small detail about their roles.

The hype for Season 9 of American Horror Story is bigger than ever after the massive crossover eighth season Apocalypse brought nearly all of the show's past stories together. Showrunner Ryan Murphy is staying as tight-lipped as usual about what the theme for the upcoming season will be, but he did reveal two of the new season's stars. Season 9 will bring back AHS veteran Emma Roberts for a lead role, and it will introduce AHS newcomer Gus Kenworthy to play the boyfriend of Roberts' character. Nothing more is known about these new characters except that they are in a relationship. Murphy made the big announcement with an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, and it marks the first official news about AHS Season 9 that we have gotten from the showrunner.

Emma Roberts is no stranger to American Horror Story. Roberts has starred in AHS: Coven and Apocalypse as Madison Montgomery, Freak Show as Maggie Esmerelda, and Cult as Serena Belinda. On the other hand, this marks Gus Kenworthy's introduction into the AHS universe, and his first major acting role in general. Kenworthy is best known as an Olympic skier, and he has had minor acting parts in the past, such as a cameo on The Real O'Neals, a bit part in Sharknado 5, and a guest hosting appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now that we finally have some confirmed news about American Horror Story Season 9, let's speculate about what else the new season may have in store. One of the biggest casting guesses is obviously that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will likely star in the new season alongside Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy. Paulson and Peters are the only two cast members to have appeared in every single season of AHS, so fans have come to expect them to helm each season. It also sounds like Billy Eichner will be in Season 9 as well. Eichner hinted about his involvement alongside Paulson on Watch What Happens Live. Eichner is a more recent AHS veteran, having acted in the two most recent seasons of the show: Cult and Apocalypse.

After Apocalypse finished airing, Ryan Murphy also stirred up Season 9 casting rumors when he posted a photo of Cody Fern, Darren Criss, and Finn Wittrock, writing that he was "cooking up something good for these three." Since Murphy is running about a million different shows right now, it is unclear whether this is in reference to AHS or not, but all three of those actors have appeared in past seasons of AHS so they may very well appear in Season 9 as well.

Hopefully Ryan Murphy gives us more news about the mysterious ninth season soon enough.