Social distancing in the time of COVID-19 is going strong and likely will be for a while. One up side to that? There’s a lot of time to play with your hair. Pretty much everyone wants to cut their own bangs or do something drastic right about now. If you’re looking for some new hair inspo, look no further than TikTokker and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s new brown hair with blonde underlayers. The internet star showed off her new look on Instagram on March 18, and fans are absolutely loving it.

With a dark brown top layer and a light blonde underlayer, Chamberlain’s new hair is a unique two-toned look. In her Instagram post, the YouTuber shows off her hair and some surprisingly acrobatic tricks in what I assume is an empty parking lot — the photos definitely have socially-distanced, fun in the sun vibes. Though it’s hard to spot Chamberlain’s look in her recent TikToks because of her oversized hoodies, hopefully she’ll post a video of the new color in its full glory soon. Recently, the 18-year-old is now also started rocking a lob, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and even filmed the whole process.

Chamberlain has over 8 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on TikTok. She started on YouTube in 2017 and blew up quickly as a pioneer of her jumpy, fast, funny editing style. She’s even been called “the most important YouTuber” working today by The Atlantic. Although Chamberlain has, in the past, kept her hair fairly natural, she’s always been at the cutting edge of trends. Her style has been copied by many vloggers and Instagram influencers, and with so much influence, this latest hair look may become the next big trend.

“The two-toned hair is one of the best things that happened in 2020,” one of Chamberlain’s fans commented on the post. This trend is definitely in its beginning, but Chamberlain’s hair is notably similar to Dua Lipa’s two-toned ‘do, although inverted. It seems like celebrities change their hair in packs (just look at all the celebs getting lobs or going bronde), but the growth of the two-toned look has been slow. With so much free time on everyone’s hands, I expect even more daring hairdos like this to come.