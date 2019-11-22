Since his split with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has been pretty tight-lipped about his past relationship, but his sister-in-law Elsa apparently isn't holding back. Even though the youngest Hemsworth bro has been spotted looking cozy with Dynasty star Maddison Brown and seems to be doing well, Chris Hemsworth's wife is definitely not ready to forgive and forget. Elsa Pataky's quote about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus is seriously ice cold, and though Elsa shows a lot of love for Liam, she makes it pretty evident that she's not feeling any love for his ex right now.

While in Madrid for the launch of the Christmas campaign for Women's Secret, a lingerie brand for which she's an ambassador, Elsa got surprisingly candid about Liam and Miley's August 2019 split. In response to Hola! magazine, who asked how Liam was coping, she replied, "My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better." She added that Chris has shown Liam strength and support through it all, as the two brothers are basically "joined at the hip."

Things weren't always icy between Miley and Elsa. During a January 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model and actor had nothing but good things to say about her soon-to-be sister-in-law. "... she's just so creative," Elsa said. "So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her and having her around is fun. [We'll say], 'Just sing us something,' and she does." Later, she added, "She's amazing and my kids love her, and she has an amazing voice." The two spent holidays and nights out on the town together, and Elsa and Miley even got matching wave tattoos in 2016, along with two other mutual friends.

Elsa's shady comment may be in response to a recent dig Miley seemingly made at Liam. During an Oct. 20 Instagram live session, Miley was gushing about her current boo, Cody Simpson, when she said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil," and apparently, Cody was first man who changed her mind — not Liam. Elsa and Miley may have once been tight, but Elsa has made it clear that she has picked a side, and family comes first.

Back in August, when the separation was first announced, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Liam's family was "relieved" by the news. "Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on," the source said. "Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over." But as Chris, Luke, and the rest of the Hemsworth clan have never said much about Miley (neither before nor after the split), it's nearly impossible to know this for sure. I do feel pretty confident, however, that Miley and Elsa won't be getting any new matching tattoos together anytime soon.