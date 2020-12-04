If you're looking for a celebrity couple to ship, then I recommend turning your attention to Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page and his wife of nearly three years, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner. Ever since the two Canadians met in 2017, they've been giving fans major heart-eyes and IMO, Elliot Page and Emma Portner's relationship timeline rivals the cuteness of Vanya and Sissy's romance in Season 2 of Umbrella Academy. To make things even better, Page and Portner met in the most relatable way: Like so many other celebrity relationships, Page and Portner's love story began when Page slid into the dancer's DMs on Instagram.

While Portner isn't too active on social media, Page has shared tons of sweet photos of him and his wife over the years, and it's clear he's just as smitten as he was when he first messaged Portner. As Page gushed to W magazine back in February 2018, "I always watch her videos, and if I really miss her I scroll back to them. I'm just blown away by her talent, her ideas." And it's clear from Portner's response to Page coming out as transgender and non-binary she's just as supportive of her partner. Here's everything you should know about their beautiful relationship.

They Connected On Instagram In Spring 2017 According to Portner's October 2017 interview with The Cut, Portner first caught Page's eye after she posted a video of herself dancing to a song by Sylvan Esso. The band shared the video, and Page decided soon after watching it to slide into Portner's DMs. "I thought, d*mn, this girl is so talented and so cool," Page told the New York Times during a February 2018 interview. "I knew right away we were both creative spirits." Though it's unclear when exactly Page decided to shoot his shot, it likely happened sometime in spring 2017, as Page's ex, Samantha Thomas, made her last appearance on Page's grid in February 2017.

They Made Their Red Carpet Premiere In September 2017 After a few months of quietly dating, Page took Portner as his date to the premiere of his movie, The Cured, at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

They Announced Their Marriage In January 2018 Page shocked fans when he took to IG in January 2018 to announce he and Portner were officially married. "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned a series of photos, including one that showed their matching wedding bands.

They Adopted A Dog In June 2019 Though Page has had his cute pup, Patters, for years, he and Portner decided to add another four-legged friend to their family in June 2019. "A new family member! We love you Mo!" Page wrote in an IG post announcing their new addition. "Thank you @poshpetsrescue for all that you do!!!"

Elliot Came Out As Trans In December 2020 In December 2020, Page came out as transgender and non-binary on Instagram. In his emotional note, Page said he felt gratitude for those who have supported him on his journey to accepting and sharing his gender identity. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote. Portner reposted the note on her own IG grid along with the caption, "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much." No, I'm not crying, you're crying.