'Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page Came Out As Trans & His Message About It Is So Important

Tuesday, Dec. 1, marked a major milestone for the star of fan-favorite projects like Juno and Umbrella Academy. Elliot Page came out as transgender and non-binary in a beautifully written Instagram post, and his message to fans is so important. In Page's post, he shared he will use both he/him and they/them pronouns before acknowledging they feel lucky to "have arrived at this place" in their life.

In his emotional note, Page said he feels gratitude for those who have supported him on his journey to accepting and sharing his gender identity and "can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

He continued: "I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page went on to ask for patience, noting that while his "joy is real," it is also fragile. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he wrote. "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and the violence." He went on to highlight a heartbreaking statistic about the immense hate and injustice trans people face. "In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women," he continued.

"I love that I am trans," Page said. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Following his post, an outpouring of support for Page flooded Twitter.

Page finished his announcement with a strong message: "To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."