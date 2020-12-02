I'm not crying, you are. Emma Portner's response to Elliot Page coming out truly could not be any more supportive. "I am so proud of @elliotpage," the Juno and Umbrella Academy star's wife wrote alongside a screenshot of his statement. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page came out as trans on Dec. 1, shortly before Portner penned her words of support. Page shared the news with fans by posting a screenshot of a statement he'd written. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he began in the statement. "I feel so lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

He continued, "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Like his wife, Page also included a plea for patience in his announcement. "I also ask for patience," he wrote. "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

Read Page's full announcement for yourself below:

Portner also voiced her support in the comments section of this post. "Love you so much elliot," she simply wrote in the comments.

The couple announced they got married back in 2018. So happy to see they are still going strong!