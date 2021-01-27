Dunkin' is kicking off the month of love a few days early by bringing back some seasonal favorites. Along with the return of its 'Gram-worthy Pink Velvet Macchiato from last year, Dunkin's Valentine's Day 2021 donuts are coming back to sweeten your DD runs. Here's what to look out for from this year's lineup, which are available as of Wednesday, Jan. 27.

For a limited time, you can head to your local DD for the chain's fan-beloved heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut, which will both be retailing for $1.19 while supplies last. ICYMI, the Brownie Batter Donut was pretty much created for chocolate devotees with a sweet brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and a topping of white chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles. Meanwhile, the Cupid's Choice Donut is filled with rich Bavarian Kreme and topped with a pastel pink strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles. Unlike last year, where these two donuts got a sparkly makeover with Dunkin Bling Sprinkles, the company will be returning to its original pink and brown sprinkles for a more classic look.

To help wash down your festive treats, you can also pick up the brand new Mocha Macchiato or Dunkin's 'Gram-worthy Pink Velvet Macchiato, which the company first released last year. The Pink Velvet Macchiato features a red velvet swirl, red velvet cake flavor, and rich espresso along with hints of cream cheese icing. Meanwhile, the new Mocha Macchiato is a tasty sip for chocolate lovers with a blend of rich espresso and mocha flavors. When served iced, it also features a cool ombré effect. Both macchiatos sell for $3.69 for a medium size and $4.19 for a medium iced version.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

