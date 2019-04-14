I don't know about you, but I usually want to talk about anything else but taxes by the time April 15 rolls around. You've just spent weeks, if not months, crunching numbers and trying to upload W-2 and 1099 forms before filing your tax return by the mid-April deadline, so you're probably pretty tuckered out. I get it. But you might want to at least look out for Tax Day deals this year, because one of your fave coffee spots has a pretty good one. Yep, Dunkin's Tax Day 2019 deal on April 15 will help you score a super cheap caffeine boost.

Even better news than the coffee and donut chain's Tax Day deal is that it's so easy to take advantage of it. First, let me fill you in on exactly what you can expect. According to an April 12 blog post from the Dunkin' newsroom, the chain will be offering $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffees all day long at participating U.S. Dunkin' locations on Monday, April 15. So, even if your refund hasn't hit your bank account yet, you can still get a caffeine boost for just a buck! Dunkin' notes the deal excludes Cold Brew, and almond milk and espresso shots may up the price of your $1 Coffee, so keep that in mind.

There is one little step you may have to take in order to get in on the deal, but it's super easy. All you have to do is be a DD Perks Rewards Member and pay with your "enrolled Dunkin' gift card" or "DD Perks loyalty ID QR code," per the post.

Not a Rewards Member yet? Don't worry — you're not totally out of luck. You can enroll in the DD Perks Rewards loyalty program for free on the Dunkin' website, or you can download the Dunkin' app on the App Store or Google Play, and then you can sign up from there. So, if you're not yet signed up, now is the time to join.

TBH, you'd be joining at really clutch time. Not only will you be able to score the $1 Medium Coffee deal on April 15, but there is also a hash browns deal going on all April long. Every Monday in April, DD Perks Rewards Members can get a free order of crispy hash browns when they order any medium or large beverage using Dunkin's On-The-Go Mobile Ordering. Thankfully, it just so happens April 15 lands on a Monday this year, so if you're a DD Rewards Member, you can snag a $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and a free order of hot and delicious hash browns when using the On-The-Go Mobile Ordering. Plus, you'll be able to easily pick up your order from your store's designated mobile pick-up area.

Even if you don't get in on the hash browns deal on Tax Day, you still have two more Mondays to look forward to this month (April 22 and 29).

Would you rather opt for something sweet? You have a little time left to you check out the Peeps Donut and Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee. Both of the seasonal treats debuted on April 1, and they'll only be here for a limited time.

Even though you might be ready to just take a nap after filing your return on Monday, remember to squeeze in a Tax Day Dunkin' run this year, because discounted sips and free bites away you.