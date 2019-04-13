What I've learned about #adulting is that it's usually not that fun, and there's no better illustration of that then tax season. For some reason, despite fighting it, Uncle Sam comes knocking every year letting you know it's time to break out the forms and get to work filing taxes. It's a grueling process, but thankfully these Tax Day 2019 deals will make the blow to your bank account (and stress levels) a little easier.

When all the work is done and that deadline hits (BTW: the deadline to file your 2019 taxes is April 15, so let's hope you've done that before frolicking for deals), you will definitely want to console yourself with some sweet discounts. Fortunately, companies and restaurants around the country feel what all of us tax-paying citizens are going through, and really pull out the stops to give us a little treat at a trying time. I'm not just talking some small retail discounts, I'm talking free food, crazy drink specials, and yes, some really great discounts both online and in store. People love Black Friday, but I prefer a great Tax Day steal, because honestly that's when I could really use a deal.

So here's a list to end your Tax Season with a bang (for your buck).

Orbitz Let's start this list off with a big one. After a stressful tax season a nice little vacation sounds like a good bet, and thankfully Orbitz is here to help you get away. They know the struggle is real, so the company is offering refunds on all taxes and fees on hotel or hotel flight packages booked on Tax Day 2019, according to a press release. In order to get your reward, just head to Orbitz.com/taxday on April 15 and click "book now." From there you'll have to join Orbitz reward (if you're not already a member), or if you are, then just log in and book your hotel or flight and hotel package. After that you should receive your refund within 48 hours. It will be credited to you in Orbucks — travel dollars that are equivalent to a dollar — that can be used towards a future trip booked through Orbitz. Excuse me while I go pack real quick.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop What better way to fill your stomach up with something other than dread brought on by that tax return you just submitted than a trip to Potbelly Sandwich Shop? They're offering a BOGO deal on all their sandwiches this Tax Day. If you want to get in on this sweet deal, you can sign up for the Potbelly Perks program either online or on the app on your phone. Or just tell the cashier at your local shop it's Tax Day when you go to score some post-Tax grub.

Applebee's OK, so this one isn't specific to Tax Day, but I'll still take it. Take a trip to Margaritaville and drown your Tax Day blues in some Tequila. Applebee's is offering dollar margs all April long. Yes, you read that correctly. All April long. What's better than that? They've partnered with Twizzlers to serve up some Strawberry margaritas to satisfy all your booze and sweet tooth cravings (is booze tooth a thing? I think I have that).

Hardee's Hardee's Hardee's wants to help you get out of the tax season funk with some free, made-from-scratch sausage biscuits on Tax Day this year, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. Customers who stop by participating locations between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time on April 15 just have to tell the person behind the counter "made from scratch" to score their free biscuit. But get there early, because it's only while supplies last.

Grimaldi's Ready for another tax-themed deal? As a special reward for doing the best adulting and filling out your 1040, Grimaldi's is offering a 16-inch cheese pizza for $10.40 all day on April 15, according to U.S. News and World Report. It also helps that pizza can basically fix everything, and you can take that to the bank.